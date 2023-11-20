Dough Ball Whiskey’s Tailgate Tour Returns To Over 100 Professional And College Football Games

Dough Ball – the multi award-winning and delicious cookie dough flavored whiskey (yes, we said cookie dough) that over-delivers on taste and good time – is returning this year for its second annual Tailgate Tour. This season, Dough Ball is going even bigger, as the brand will be tripling the amount of tailgate activations across more than 100 professional and college games in over 11 different states. The Dough Ball Tailgate Tour runs October 2023 through the end of football season.

Following the success of last football season, Dough Ball will once again be partnering with Tailgreeter to host this year’s pop-ups. Open to game attendees, as well as the general public who are ages 21 and older, guests will enjoy complimentary Dough Ball shots and signature cocktails, alongside music, games, swag and other giveaways.

For the full schedule, list of locations, tour updates and more information on Dough Ball, visit www.doughballwhiskey.com and follow the brand on social @doughball_whiskey.

“Nothing goes better together than Dough Ball whiskey and football. The energy and excitement at tailgates is unmatched and moments like these are the reason we made Dough Ball, to make memories,” said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer at Patco Brands. “Expanding our Tailgate Tour this year was a no-brainer and is the perfect opportunity to connect Dough Ball with fans across the country as the brand continues to rocket in popularity nationwide.”

Rain or shine, Dough Ball will be showing up to elevate fans’ game day experiences one pregame at a time. Dough Ball is available nationwide in over 40 states at major retailers such as Target, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Bevmo, Total Wine, and Safeway, for a suggested retail price of $26.99.

About Dough Ball

Nationally launched in June 2022, Dough Ball is a new flavored whiskey from Patco Brands, one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States. Featuring notes of buttery vanilla, chocolate and caramel, smoothed out with hints of butterscotch, Dough Ball exudes flavors of warm cookie dough goodness in a delicious, 70-proof whiskey. Unapologetically unique, versatile and approachable, this cookie dough whiskey can be enjoyed as a shot, sipped or mixed in a cocktail. For more info, visit www.doughballwhiskey.com and follow along on social at @doughball_whiskey.

About MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands

MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency. Patco Brands is also now one of the largest importers of tequila in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.patcobrands.com.

For More Information:

https://doughballwhiskey.com/