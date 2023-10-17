High West Releases A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 11

“Are you sure That we are awake? It seems to me That yet we sleep, we dream.” – Demetrius, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Act 4, Scene 1 – Wm. Shakespeare.

At High West, whiskey is an indispensable part of making it through the long cold winter. One taste of our A Midwinter Night’s Dram alongside a cozy fire will surely transport you to a dreamlike state. This year’s A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 11 is a highly coveted bottle offering a complex blend of winter’s defining flavors. The exceptional whiskey is made from High West’s Rendezvous Rye expression that is finished in ruby red tawny port barrels. The mash bill consists of a blend of 95% rye, 5% barley malt from MGP, 80% rye, and 20% malted rye from High West distillate.

On the nose, A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 11 has notes of poached pears, dried cherry, star anise, nutmeg, spiced Christmas cookie, dark chocolate mocha, cinnamon ginger cake, and leaves from the forest floor. The whiskey is sure to impress whiskey loves with an abounding sensation of fig, cranberry, dark plum jam on rye toast, gingerbread, sipping chocolate, branded cherries, and winter spiced mocha as well as French oak spice. The finish has a luxurious sensation of Luxardo cherry at the bottom of a Manhattan cocktail.

A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 11 is available at an SRP of $149.99 at High West’s distillery and Saloon locations, as well as retailers nationwide in limited quantities.

For More Information:

https://highwest.com/collections/limited-release/products/a-midwinter-nights-dram