Two PA Favorites Launch Rosenberger’s Iced Tea & Vodka

LANSDALE, Penn. – Together Boardroom Spirits, the award-winning precision craft distiller and Rosenberger’s known for their thirst-quenching iced tea, announce the launch of Rosenberger’s Original Lemon Iced Tea and Vodka [4.5% ABV]. The refreshingly sweet collaboration targets fans over 21 and marries the smooth, premium vodka for which Boardroom Spirits has become known with the iconic iced tea Pennsylvanians grew up with and love. Rosenberger’s Iced Tea & Vodka is the perfect canned cocktail for a day on the beach, golf course, or lounging poolside and is made with real iced tea, all-natural premium ingredients, and no artificial colors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

Rosenberger’s Iced Tea is so beloved throughout the region that it sells over 10 million servings annually and is a registered trademark of Balford Farms under license. The collaboration leverages the iconic Rosenberger’s brand with Boardroom’s distilling and manufacturing expertise. Created with the beloved brand’s most successful product, Lemon Iced Tea, and the precision-crafted vodka that helped launch the Boardroom brand, Rosenberger’s Original Lemon Iced Tea & Vodka is gluten-free, sold individually in 12 oz cans [$7.00] or 24-can case [$62.99].

Currently available for pickup, local delivery including Philadelphia, or FedEx shipping within Pennsylvania, Rosenberger’s Iced Tea & Vodka is produced, packaged, and sold by Boardroom Spirits through their online store. Learn more about this exciting collaboration and how to purchase Rosenberger’s Iced Tea & Vodka at the newly created Rosenbergers21.com.

“We’re thrilled about this collaboration not only because of the seasonality and timeliness, but it brings together the iconic Rosenberger’s brand with an innovative local distillery, making a new quintessentially Pennsylvania product,” said Larry Walker, CEO of Balford Farms. “This collaboration marks an exciting time for us to expand and further engage consumers and tap into new relationships with like-minded local brands to celebrate all the wonderful things the state has to offer.”

“Boardroom Spirits has always enjoyed exploring and pushing boundaries through portfolio expansions and local partnerships when and where they make the most sense,” said Marat Mamedov, Co-Owner, Boardroom Spirits. “In the case of Rosenberger’s Iced Tea, their superior product and local brand strength made it a no-brainer.”

About Rosenbeger’s

The Rosenberger’s brand first began its tradition of quality back in 1925 and has continued to deliver exceptional products ever since. A trusted local brand throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware for nearly a century, they offer a wide selection of products from Dairy Milk and Cream, Iced Tea and Juices, Plant-Based Milk, and Seasonal beverages like Apple Cider and Egg Nog. The Rosenberger’s brand is proudly owned by Balford Farms, a locally owned and operated company with over 125 years’ experience marketing and distributing high quality locally sourced dairy products. To learn more about Rosenberger’s dairy and non-alcoholic beverage products please visit www.rosenbergers.com. To learn more about Balford Farms please visit www.balford.com. To learn more about Rosenberger’s licensed alcoholic beverage collaborations, please visit www.Rosenbergers21.com.

About Boardroom Spirits

Headquartered in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is a sustainable, family-owned craft-distillery offering unique drinking experiences to consumers. Their line of locally sourced, carefully crafted, small batch, premium libations offer rich, smooth, refined, and delicious results. Thinking big while producing small, enables them to collaborate, innovate and dedicate themselves to the distilling process while immersing themselves in the community and marketplace. The addition of celebrity Chef and Co-owner Robert Irvine reflected the distillery’s commitment to providing “better for you” spirits using real ingredients with zero artificial flavors, food coloring, preservatives, or sweeteners. The distillery’s strengthened commitment to sustainability and zero waste includes a bottle recycling program, upcycling citrus peels from ready to drink bottled cocktails to flavor their spirits and the installation of solar panels which help reduce the distillery’s overall carbon footprint. Members of the American Distilling Institute, Boardroom Spirits offers their full portfolio of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails for purchase online at www.boardroomspirits.com

For More Information:

https://rosenbergers21.com/