US President Bestowed with Special Edition Kirker Irish Whiskey to Mark Momentous Anniversary

Current US President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton, have been bestowed with a Special Edition Irish Whiskey on visiting Belfast for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Symbolising the political progress enabled by the agreement, Kirker Irish Whiskey has proudly restored the art of blending to the heart of Belfast, a first in over 70 years. In addition to the widely available Kirker Shamrock Whiskey that celebrates a blend of whiskeys from the four proud provinces of Ireland, a limited edition expression was blended in honour of the historic anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. 6 bottles were made available and each gifted to those leaders in attendance in Belfast, Northern Ireland this month, many of whom were pivotal in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations.

Named ‘The Spirit of Agreement,’ this blended malt Irish whiskey has been aged for 25 years. The whiskeys have been curated and blended with a view to celebrating diverse expressions that have been rested in Bourbon, Port, Oloroso and Marsala casks. The ‘Spirit of Agreement’ whiskey is then presented in a bespoke wooden box.

Kirker Irish whiskey curator Richard Ryan comments:

“This is a monumental occasion in Northern Ireland and it made sense as a Belfast-based blending company to celebrate this 25th anniversary with our own unique release of a 25 year old blended malt Irish whiskey. We’re proud that our whiskey emulates the principles of the Good Friday Agreement – each expression has its own history but together they harmonise to create something even more wonderful.

The ‘Spirits of Agreement’ whiskey presentation boxes were presented by the team at the renowned Hasting Hotels during their stay. Recipients from the USA include US President Joe Biden, former president Bill Clinton, Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, former Senator George Mitchell, as well as former UK prime minister Tony Blair. The peace deal was signed on 10th April 1998 and was designed to bring an end to three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

About Kirker Irish Whiskey

The Kirker brand introduced its Shamrock blended Irish Whiskey in 2020 as Ireland’s first all-island blend; a celebration of whiskeys from each of the four provinces of Ireland, blended in the heart of Belfast.

The brand uses three different styles of Irish whiskey, curated from four different distilleries in a single blend which is quite unusual. Single grain, single malt and single pot still whiskeys all play their part, enlivened by first fill ex-bourbon and rich oloroso sherry casks.

Distributed by Kirker Greer Spirits, a division of Drinksology Kirker Greer, the brand is available not only in the UK but internationally in countries such as Germany, The Netherlands, France and Poland.

About Kirker Greer Spirits

Kirker Greer Spirits is a division of Drinksology Kirker Greer (DKG), a pioneering company at the forefront of the premium drinks industry. Kirker Greer Spirits owns, manages, and distributes a range of premium spirit brands internationally. Its portfolio includes brands such as Ukiyo Japanese Spirits, Kirker Shamrock Whiskey, Ginato Italian Gin and Jawbox Irish Gin. The growing portfolio has been awarded accolades such as Best Gin in Australia, Best Gin in the UK, Vodka of the Year and Gold at the IWSC awards.

The second division of DKG, Drinksology Creative, is a design, branding, and marketing agency which specialises in the world of alcohol and has notably designed some of the world’s most iconic bars, brands, and brand homes including; The Dead Rabbit, New York, The Johnnie Walker Experience, Edinburgh and Roe & Co Distillery, Dublin.

For More Information:

https://kirkerwhiskey.com/