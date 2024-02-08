Penelope Bourbon Releases Small-Batch Tokaji Cask Finish

It’s back! Award-winning Penelope Bourbon Tokaji Cask Finish will start arriving at retail in February. A limited-allocation of 1,900 (6-pack) cases will be available at a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750-ml bottle.

Rich and decadent, Tokaji Cask Finish straight rye whiskey captures the late harvest notes of Tokaji wine from Hungary, once dubbed, “the wine of kings” by King Louis XIV. Distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, aged eight years and bottled at 106 proof, its two-grain mash bill consists of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. The rye whiskey features a nose of dark chocolate-covered raisins and almond pastry; a viscous body with notes of sweet honey and caramel with hints of orange zest; and a savory finish highlighted by notes of black cherry, tobacco and red wine.

“From consumers to tasting panels, our Tokaji Cask Finish was really well received last year,” said Michael Paladini, founder of Penelope Bourbon. “For the initial release we used a 6-year-old straight rye whiskey as our base, and we are excited to bring this back but with an 8-year base at the same price point.”

In 2023, Penelope Bourbon Tokaji Cask Finish received 91 points from Whisky Advocate and was awarded a Gold Medal ASCOT Award.

It is the third installment of the company’s Cooper Series, which takes Penelope straight whiskeys on a world tour. The other members of the series include Rosé Cask Finish, Valencia and Rio. The Cooper Series was named after the son of Daniel Polise, one of the founders and the master blender of Penelope Bourbon.

About Penelope Bourbon

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has been one of the country’s fastest-growing whiskey

brands. Named after the founder’s daughter, Penelope boasts a series of straight bourbon whiskey expressions that are all uniquely blended. Remarkably smooth and flavorful, Penelope is perfect whether sipping neat or mixing in a cocktail.

Penelope’s core expressions, Four Grain, Barrel Strength, Architect and Toasted Bourbon, have received over 35 combined awards and industry accolades. In 2023, the brand won Double Gold at the San

Francisco World Spirits Competition and Best In Category at the ASCOT Awards – both for its Private Select.

In addition to its cornerstone expressions, Penelope continues to introduce new and innovative limited releases within its Cooper Series, Private Select and Founders Reserve lines.

Today, Penelope Bourbon is sold in over 40 states and three countries. Proving that with enough love, care and hard work, anything is possible.

For More Information:

https://penelopebourbon.com/