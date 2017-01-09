Steaz Announces National Sales Partnership with C.A. Fortune

Doylestown, PA (December 15, 2016) – Top-selling organic and fair trade green tea-based beverage company Steaz has inked a new national sales and distribution agreement with C.A. Fortune. The leading full-service consumer products sales and marketing agency has a specialization in the natural channel and will enable Steaz to continue enhancing distribution within the channel and creating new business across all platforms – Steaz Iced Green Tea, Steaz Cactus Water and Steaz Energy.

C.A. Fortune is highly respected and a powerful player within the industry, particularly in the natural category. It will represent Steaz in gaining distribution and sales nationally, making it a perfect fit for the company. With a team of more than 250 sales associates, C.A. Fortune offers the unique advantage of providing support to manufacturers coupled with an aggressive brand development and sales strategy.

“Working with C.A. Fortune over the past decade, I learned quickly that their ability to deliver on the highest quality service for any client need is unmatched,” said Jody Cook, vice president of sales at Steaz. “I am excited about the C.A. Fortune and Steaz partnership. The depth of their experience and foundation of customer service is truly outstanding, making them an ideal partner to help us drive continued growth within the industry.”

“As a leader and innovator within the organic and fair trade beverage category, we are thrilled to be partnering with Steaz. Our client development and customer sales teams are looking forward to being able to further develop and enhance the brand’s visibility and total sales within the natural category across all of the Steaz platforms,” said Tyler Lowell, managing partner at C.A. Fortune.

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading full-service consumer products sales and marketing agency, specializing in the Natural, Specialty/Conventional and Bakery/Deli trade channels. The company, with more than 250 employees nationwide, is headquartered in Chicago with regional offices in New York City metro, Dallas, San Francisco and Denver.

About Steaz

Steaz is a brand of flavorful, great tasting, all-natural, organic and fair trade green tea-based beverages in three healthy and delicious product lines – iced green teas, energy drinks and cactus water beverages. Since 2002, Steaz has provided fans with better, high-quality beverages while maintaining strong socially responsible relationships with ingredient partners around the world. Steaz’s pride is anchored in its organic and fair trade certifications supporting sustainable farming around the world. For more information, visit http://www.steaz.com/.