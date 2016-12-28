Charities to Receive O.F.C. Vintage-Dated Bourbon

FRANKFORT, KY (December 28, 2016) — Two hundred lucky charitable recipients received an extra special holiday gift from Buffalo Trace Distillery this year, as the last of the bottles of the O.F. C. Bourbon have been shipped all across the United States. From there, it’s up to the charities to hold fundraisers of their choosing with hopes of raising thousands of dollars for their cause. The only requirement from Buffalo Trace is the charity hold their fundraiser by March 1, 2017 and report back how much money it raised.

All of the selected charities have been notified and are in the process of receiving their bottle. The selected charities can be found on the O.F.C. Bourbon website here: http://ofcvintages.com/charities. These rare bottles are not available in stores, bars or restaurants, so true collectors will need to bid high at the various charitable events so the organizations can raise as much money as possible.

“Many worthwhile charities will receive bottles, from New York to California and most states in between,” said Kris Comstock, bourbon marketing director. “We expect these bottles to raise upwards of $10,000 each! We are excited to see what kind of creative fundraisers these non-profits come up with and how much money they can raise for themselves.”

The O.F.C. Bourbon is vintage dated according to the specific year in which the bourbon was distilled at Buffalo Trace Distillery. Each hand-cut crystal bottle features the vintage year on the label.

The first release is comprised of only 200 bottles; 100 bottles from the year 1980, 50 bottles from 1982, and 50 bottles from 1983. Each charity selected will randomly receive one of these three particular vintages.

The packaging for O.F.C. matches the splendor of the whiskey itself, in lead free crystal bottles with detailed fluting engraved into the mold. Each bottle was manually polished to achieve maximum glass brilliance before copper lettering was in-laid in the bottle to spell out “O.F.C.” on the front. A paper label was then hand applied below with the vintage prominently noted, along with a label on the back of the bottle noting the milestones for the vintage year of the bottle. The bottles are packaged in a wooden display box containing a provenance card with the same information found on the back label.

This is the second time Buffalo Trace Distillery has partnered with non-profit organizations to raise money. In 2011, the Distillery gave away 174 bottles of its Millennium Barrel, the last bourbon barrel filled on the last day of the last century. In total more than $150,000 was raised for various charities across the United States, with the top organization raising more than $7,000 for their cause.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1786 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won seven distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named Whisky Magazine 2010 World Icons of Whisky “Whisky Visitor Attraction of the Year.” Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 200 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com. To download images from Buffalo Trace Distillery visit http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/media.