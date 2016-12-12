DECEMBER 12, 2016 (NEW YORK, NY) – Jose Cuervo announces the newest addition to its high-end offerings: 250 Aniversario The Rolling Stones Special Edition. Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario expertly blends 100 year-old tequila in an exceptionally rare extra añejo, making it one of the most sought after tequilas in the world.

To commemorate this rare liquid, the release comes as part of the Rolling Stones Tour Pick collection, which pays homage to the role Jose Cuervo played in the legendary Rolling Stones 1972 “Tequila Sunrise” North American Tour. The bottle’s design celebrates the luxury and glamour of the time, being adorned with the iconic lapping tongue symbol cast in 14 karat gold, protected by golden spikes and a glass blown stopper, all protected in a leather-bound guitar case.

Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario was first introduced in 2008 as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of Don Jose Antonio de Cuervo’s receipt of the writ of land from the King of Spain back in 1758. Establishing Jose Cuervo as the first legal tequila company in the world, this special bottle celebrates 250 years and 11 generations of tequila expertise.

In the same vein as Cuervo’s pinnacle extra añejo offerings, 250 Aniversario is made from 100% blue agave, hand selected at full maturity from one single estate. The agave piñas endure an extra-long slow cooking process of 72 hours in a brick oven and are pressed just once to extract the liquid–a process that normally occurs three or four times. After a fermentation period and distillation, the tequila is aged in new French and American oak barrels for a minimum of three years.

This extra añejo tequila is finally blended with a reserve from the Cuervo family’s private cellar, some of which has been there for over 100 years. To finish, the rare spirit spends one final year 2 resting in Spanish sherry casks asa saludoto the Spaniards who brought new world distillation techniques to the old world vino de mezcal process –leading to modern day tequila production.

Only 25 bottles of Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario The Rolling Stones Special Edition will be available in the U.S. in specialty retailers starting on December 12 for a retail price of $4,000. For more information, visit www.JoseCuervo.com.

About Jose Cuervo

Founded in 1795, Jose Cuervo® has been making tequila for over 220 years utilizing the experience, craftsmanship and recipes that have been handed down through 11 generations. The family’s distillery, La Rojeña, is the oldest of its kind in Latin America and remains dedicated to producing its award winning tequila today on the same land in the town of Tequila, Jalisco. The Jose Cuervo collection includes Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario, Reserva de la Familia, Tradicional, Jose Cuervo Especial and Authentic Jose CuervoMargaritas. For more information, visit www.josecuervo.com.