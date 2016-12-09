Seagram’s Vodka Introduce Golden Apricot and Ruby Red Grapefruit Flavors

Seagram’s Vodka, distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, is pleased to announce the launch of the first-ever Golden Apricot Flavored Vodka as well as Seagram’s Ruby Red Grapefruit Flavored Vodka – two refreshing, aromatic additions to this American-made vodka’s award winning portfolio.

Seagram’s Vodka is five-times distilled and produced with high-quality American grain to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste and no burn. With a proven history and trusted name, Seagram’s is staying true to its commitment to quality but taking things up a notch with the launch of these two new bold flavors.

Made with all natural flavors, Seagram’s Golden Apricot is the only Apricot flavored vodka available on the market and boasts a fresh apricot taste with a smooth finish. Seagram’s Ruby Red Grapefruit is a perfect balance of deliciously sweet and tart with a clean finish. Both flavor innovations are highly mixable and are sure to create a sensational cocktail to elevate any occasion.

In 2016, Seagram’s Extra Smooth Vodka was awarded the Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition proving that Seagram’s continues to rank in appeal for vodka drinkers as a high-quality brand at a value price.

Both Seagram’s Golden Apricot Flavored Vodka and Seagram’s Ruby Red Grapefruit Flavored Vodka are now available nationwide. To learn more about the surprisingly good, surprisingly Seagram’s Vodkas, visit www.SeagramsVodka.com and join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT SEAGRAM’S VODKA

Distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, Seagram’s Vodka is five-times distilled and produced with high-quality American grain vodka to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste and no after-burn allowing Seagram’s to be served straight up or on the rocks. Seagram’s Vodka has been awarded countless accolades including, most recently Impact Blue Chip Brand, L.A. International Wine & Spirits Awards Gold Winner – Spirits Category / Best of Category Winner, and Double Gold at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition.