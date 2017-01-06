CVS to Carry Khortytsa Vodka in California

Los Angeles, CA – January 5, 2017 –Khortytsa Vodka, imported to the United States by Global Spirits USA, is now available in CVS Pharmacy retail locations throughout the state of California. Khortytsa Vodka (750-mL) will be available in approximately 700 CVS Pharmacy locations for a suggested retail price of $15 beginning mid-January.

Global Spirits Broker Frank Reis of Reis Sales & Marketing believes the decision to add Khortytsa Vodka to the company’s retail spirits portfolio was due to the product’s superior quality and affordable pricing.

“CVS prides itself on loyal customers that know they can find an exceptional selection of the world’s best spirits at a great value,” said Reis. “Now, California consumers have the ability to buy the world’s third best-selling vodka, Khortytsa, in their neighborhood store at a phenomenal price.”

Ukraine’s famed Khortytsa (Hor-Ti-Tsa) Vodka is the world’s third largest selling vodka, and although it is somewhat new to the US market, the brand is well known globally. According Wine & Spirits Research (IWSR) Agency, Khortytsa was the third largest international selling global vodka brand at 6.4 million cases, and it is quickly gaining ground among US consumers.

Khortytsa’s growing popularity is a result of its quality. Khortytsa, commonly dubbed “Khor” was named among the world’s best distilleries at the New York International Spirits Competition in 2014 and received a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The distillery is located in the Ukrainian city of Zaporozhe near Khortytsa Island. This ancient island’s history dates back thousands of years and reaches the roots of civilization. It is a sacred place in Ukraine — considered the cradle and heart of Ukrainian national pride –and is one of the country’s seven wonders.

Built in 2003, the Khortytsa Distillery is among the world’s finest distilleries. It uses a local organic filter containing schungite (a unique natural mineral) which allows it to get as close as possible to the structure of natural water. The filtration process is further enhanced with special birch and alder-tree charcoal and quartz sand.

Currently, there are four items within the Khortytsa line imported to the United States: Khortytsa Platinum, which is the most popular item in the line and now available at CVS locations in California, retailing for $14.99 per 750 ml.; Khortytsa Ice, specially formulated to be frozen with the bottle turning blue when chilled, retails for $14.99 per 750 ml.; Khortytsa Honey Pepper, which offers a spicy zing to a variety of cocktails, retails for $14.99 per 750 ml., and Khortytsa De Luxe for vodka connoisseurs, is a “super premium” vodka with a suggested retail of $29.99 for a 750 ml. bottle.

For more information on Khortytsa Vodka, visit www.khor.com.

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America’s leading retail pharmacy with over 9,600 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health is available at www.cvshealth.com.

About Global Spirits

A Fortune 500 Company in Europe, Global Spirits was established in 2008 and has offices in New York, Moscow and Kiev, employing over 5,000 people. The company’s annual volume exceeds 10 million cases, with distribution in over 80 countries. Key strategic brands include: Khortytsa Vodka (3rd largest selling international vodka brand*), Morosha Vodka (fastest growing international vodka brand[1]), and LEAF Vodka (launched in the US October 2013).

For more information on Global Spirits, please see the corporate website: www.globalspirits.com.

[1] Source: Drinks International

