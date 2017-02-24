Covers Products: Ginger (2017)

Founded in 1996, BAWLS Guarana has one of the longest tenures of any brand in the energy category. And it has more or less stayed its course rather than chasing the trends that the rest of the category has.

As a result, BAWLS might not be anywhere near as massive as some of its competitors, but the lineup is something that we’d describe as thoughtful and classic. Its latest flavor variety, Ginger, only reiterates that feeling.

BAWLS Guarana Ginger follows in the footsteps of its other products. It’s packaged in the brand’s custom 10 oz. glass bottle, completed with raised “bumps” on the body and green glass to signify the ginger flavor. While it must be a challenge to use a different colored glass for each SKU, it really looks great. The brand is minimalist, clean, and understated, which is pretty much the complete opposite of everything else that’s in the energy drink category right now.

As you can probably guess from the Ginger name, this product is a ginger ale. And it’s a really nice tasting one, regardless of the added caffeine. However, BAWLS does use artificial flavors (along with natural flavors) and high fructose corn syrup, which we’d certainly like to see disappear from the mix.

But what consumers are really here for is the caffeine. At 59mg per 10 oz. bottle, the product is modestly caffeinated. It sits in between a standard caffeinated soda and a standard energy drink. It’s not a huge dose of caffeine, but it definitely works as a pick-me-up.

Overall, BAWLS Ginger is a somewhat logical line extension that is nicely executed in both design and flavor. It might not be the most innovative offering, but it feels like one that should have mainstream appeal and help move the needle a bit for BAWLS.