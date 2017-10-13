Alkaline88 Now Available in Publix Super Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (October 12, 2017) (Marketwired) — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88 (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Publix Super Markets Inc. (Publix), the world’s largest employee-owned company, headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, has begun making Alkaline88’s one (1) gallon premium water available to its customers in the southeastern USA.

“Publix is considered one of the top companies in the United States and was recently named the 2017 Retailer of the Year by Store Brands Magazine. Including Alkaline88 in its product mix is another milestone in increasing our national brand awareness,” said Ricky Wright, the Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s President and CEO.

“We are honored Publix chose Alkaline88’s one (1) gallon premium water as a ‘new product’ offering to its customers. We know its customers will appreciate that our smooth-tasting premium Alkaline88 water is created using no buffers,” said Wright. “We continue to work diligently to enhance our brand name and shareholder value. With over 50 million consumers in its marketplace, the presence of Alkaline88 on Publix shelves is another major step in fulfilling our mission to be the nation’s best-selling alkaline water.”

About Publix Super Markets Inc. (Publix)

Publix, with headquarters in Lakeland, Florida, is the 10th-largest-volume supermarket chain in the country and ranked #87 on the Fortune 500. The chain employs over 191,000 people with 1,146 store locations across the Southeast, and had total retail sales of $34 billion in 2016. It was recently named Retailer of the Year by Store Brands Magazine (2017) and was recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the most admired companies for the 23rd year in a row (1994-2017). Publix is a mission-driven company striving to be the premier quality food retailer in the world. For more information visit http://corporate.publix.com/.

About the Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. Visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88’s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, one-liter, three-liter and one-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, in which its product is becoming available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including “The presence of Alkaline88 on Publix’s shelves is another major step in fulfilling our mission to be the nation’s best-selling alkaline water.” Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.