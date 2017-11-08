Hoist Sponsors Races in North Carolina and Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — Staying hydrated before, during and after a race is of top-priority for race runners. Hoist, a growing instant hydration beverage, recently sponsored the Fort Bragg 10 Miler in Fort Brag, North Carolina and the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler in Pittsburgh.

Hoist served as the official hydration sponsor of the 21st annual Fort Bragg 10 Miler, designed to promote a healthy active lifestyle within the Fort Bragg community. Hoist provided more than 3,000 individual bottles for the more than 2,500 runners and offered samples at each of the six water stations along the course.

“We love to get involved in local communities nationwide and celebrate consumers’ race accomplishments,” said Kelly Heekin, president of hoist. “We’re happy to keep the runners of Fort Bragg and Pittsburgh happy and hydrated.”

As the official hydration sponsor of the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler, hoist had a sponsored mile along the course and participated in the official pre-event Social Media Giveaway. One lucky winner won four cases of hoist and a hoist t-shirt. More than 5,000 runners ran in the Pittsburgh race.

At both races, hoist set up a sampling set at the Finish Fest, where runners could sample hoist and learn more about the product, flavors and hydration benefits from hoist brand ambassadors.

Made for everyone from active athletes to those seeking a balanced lifestyle, hoist’s perfectly isotonic formula means its directly absorbed into the human bloodstream, resulting in instant hydration. Hoist hydrates consumers faster without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes or artificial sweeteners.

You can find hoist at a store near you using hoist’s store locator. Flavors include Dragonfruit, Strawberry Lemonade, Orange, Lemon Lime and Watermelon. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com.

About Hoist

Founded in 2009, hoist was developed to fill a void in the adult hydration marketplace. Hoist’s formula is perfectly isotonic, meaning the formula’s density matches that of the human bloodstream and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes or artificial sweeteners, hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume. Hoist is currently available at 10,000 store locations across the country. For more information, visit www.drinkhoist.com. You can also find hoist on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.