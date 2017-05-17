Nestea Takes ‘Less is More’ Revamp On Tour

The NESTEA revamp has hit the road.

After announcing earlier this year that the tea brand would be relaunched with new packaging and a cleaner formula, Nestle Waters North America is now taking the new NESTEA to several U.S. cities with a touring “Tiny House,” starting Wednesday in New York City’s Herald Square.

Speaking to BevNET, NESTEA senior brand manager Matthew Marrone said the 200 sq. ft. model Tiny House represents the brand’s new “Less is More” marketing philosophy, which promises to offer consumers a better product with fewer ingredients. After New York, the Tiny House is set to hit Boston, Chicago, and other cities for afternoon displays where pedestrians can stop in, try the new NESTEA, and learn more about the reasons for the change.

“Tiny houses really reflect the consumer’s desire to find more joy out of life by keeping things simple,” Marrone said. “It’s really a great reflection of how we relaunched the new NESTEA with simplicity in mind.”

The reformulation, launched in February, removed artificial flavors and colors as well as high fructose corn syrup from the teas, which come in two product lines. NESTEA’s fruit-flavored line is made with water, tea, sugar, stevia, and citric acid and comes in Lemon, Peach, and Raspberry varieties The brand’s new “real brewed teas” feature natural tea flavors, including sugar-sweetened and unsweetened Black Tea, Black Tea and Rooibos, and Organic Green Tea. All of the products contain 50 or fewer calories per 8 oz. serving. NESTEA also revamped its logo, which emphasizes the tea leaf, and introduced a new bottle.

The Tiny House tour is one part of a much larger consumer outreach and national marketing campaign. Lifestyle blogs Inspired by Charm, Southern Bite, and Hapa Time have partnered with the company to promote the tiny home campaign. “True Blood” and “Mad Men” actress Anna Camp made an appearance at the New York event to promote the brand.

According to Marrone, the campaign also includes large digital, print, and social media pushes. The ads encourage consumers to visit the relaunched NESTEA website, where they can request a free bottle of NESTEA as part of a mass-scale giveaway. It also includes a partnership with Food Network Magazine, which will promote easy-to-make dinner recipes in the name of seeking “simple solutions.”

Since February, consumer feedback about the NESTEA revamp has been largely positive, Marrone said. Responses on the brand’s social media has praised the new flavors and taste.

The relaunch, he said, was “derisked” by making decisions based on consumer research, which included input from more than 7,500 people.

“What we heard from them was that NESTEA is a brand that they trust because of that 70-year heritage in tea,” Marrone said. “There’s a strong awareness, it’s a trusted brand, and given NESTEA’s experience they were waiting for it. They were pleased we were doing this to become more relevant to the consumer trends.”