Nestlé Waters Brings ReadyRefresh Beverage Delivery Service to Atlanta

Stamford, CT (July 10, 2017) – Nestlé Waters North America, one of the nation’s leading beverage manufacturers, announced today it is expanding its operations in Atlanta, Georgia with the creation of a new ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® facility and the launch of service throughout the local area. ReadyRefresh is Nestlé Waters North America’s online shopping and delivery service that provides a variety of refreshing beverage options directly to the homes of consumers and the offices of local businesses.

The Atlanta branch will provide distribution of a wide variety of bottled water and related beverages to the Atlanta marketplace. Further, the company estimates the facility will bring 10-15 new jobs including route delivery and brand leadership roles at its inception, with the goal of growing to 30-40 jobs in the next five years.

“This is a pivotal time for our business as we work to meet fast-growing demand for our bottled water and iced tea brands across the country. We’re particularly pleased to expand our operations into Atlanta, one of the fastest growing cities in the country and a market we’ve wanted to service for quite some time,” said Henrik Jelert, Executive Vice President, ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé®. “We know that our customers here are looking for simple ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and convenient delivery of our many beverage choices helps them do just that.”

ReadyRefresh provides a unique service offering, with no long-term commitments and guaranteed customer satisfaction. ReadyRefesh also offers expanded delivery hours, flexible frequency options (weekly, biweekly, monthly, etc.) as well as an easy-to-shop website and mobile platform.

To celebrate the new branch opening, ReadyRefresh will be offering new customers an introductory offer of up to 50 percent off and free delivery on their first ReadyRefresh order*. To learn more about ReadyRefresh and to place your first order visit www.readyrefresh.com.

About ReadyRefresh by Nestlé

ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Deer Park® Brand Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® as well as tasty flavored waters, iced teas and sparkling fruit beverages. The ReadyRefresh℠ mission is simple: make it easy to live a healthy lifestyle. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage options just a click away, with ReadyRefresh℠ it is easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh℠ by Nestlé® is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America provides people with an unrivaled portfolio of bottled waters for healthy hydration. Brands such as Deer Park® Brand Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® have driven Nestlé Waters North America to be the third largest non-alcoholic beverage company by volume in the U.S. Based in Stamford, Connecticut with about 8,500 employees, Nestlé Waters North America is committed to reducing its environmental footprint across operations. As a natural resource company, Nestlé Waters North America sustainably manages nearly 50 spring sites, as well as nearly 14,000 acres of watershed as open space. The company is also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where it operates in the U.S.