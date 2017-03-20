Waiakea Supports Access to Clean Water with Installation of Elephant Pumps in Africa

LOS ANGELES and HILO, HI (March 20, 2017) — Since its founding in 2012, Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water has donated over 1 billion liters of clean water to those in need in Malawi through their work with nonprofit partner Pump Aid. Through the installation of UN awarded Elephant Pumps, Pump Aid provides clean water to those in desperate need. Lifting the immense burden of finding clean water leads to exponential, positive change at many levels within the community. Access to clean water has a direct correlation to growth in education, opportunities, employment, independence, prosperity, and health.

The UN’s annual World Water Day will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd, and is devoted to focusing critical attention on the water crisis that plagues over 650 million people throughout the globe.

“Supporting clean water as a social initiative was an obvious decision for us as a company. Sanitation and safe water access is the root to so many of these communities’ hardships, and is grossly overlooked. There is a simple solution that we can implement together that can and does have profound impact,” said Ryan Emmons, founder of Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water. Waiakea is honored to contribute to that impact.

With each case of Waiakea water sold, 7,800 liters of clean drinking water are donated to communities in need through the installation of Elephant Pumps.

Waiakea will be celebrating World Water Day with 20% off a case of Hawaiian Volcanic water, now through March 26th. Visit this link for more information and help support the installation of pumps in Malawi through this high-impact program: http://aloha.waiakeasprings.com/world-water-day-2017

About Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water

Originating as both snowmelt and rain on the Big Island’s Mauna Loa volcano, Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water is filtered through thousands of feet of porous volcanic rock, producing one of the most delicious, naturally alkaline and electrolyte-rich waters in the world. Almost five percent of Waiakea’s revenue goes toward local community programs and nonprofits, such as The Kama’aha Initiative, INPEACE, and Kupu, fostering education and environmental stewardship. Additionally, for every liter bought, Waiakea donates 1 month of clean water to someone in need in Malawi through its clean water projects in partnership with Pump Aid. In accordance with the Hawaiian practice and notion of “malama i ka ‘a¯ina” (to protect and care for the land), Waiakea is proud to be the first premium bottled water in the U.S. to be certified CarbonNeutral® for its variety of sustainability initiatives, which include using one of the most sustainable fresh water resources in the world, using only 100% RPET bottles with a 90% smaller CO2 footprint than competitors, utilizing low emission shipping, and actively participating in regional reforestation.