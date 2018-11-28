Cheribundi Doubles Distribution to Walmart Stores

GENEVA, N.Y. – Cheribundi Inc., the leading producer of tart cherry juice products announced today that they have gained full distribution in Walmart stores with their ORIGINAL Tart Cherry Juice, more than doubling their current availability with the nation’s largest retailer. Starting in November, Cheribundi’s 32 oz ORIGINAL Tart Cherry Juice will be available in the shelf-stable juice aisle at 4,343 US Walmart stores, at the everyday low price of $4.98.

Cheribundi’s top-selling, ORIGINAL Tart Cherry Juice is the choice for top athletes post workout or game because of its multitude of health benefits. Cheribundi ORIGINAL Tart Cherry Juice is 100% juice, not from concentrate, has no added sugar, and every 8-oz. serving has 50 tart cherries that are packed with phytonutrients, anthocyanins, antioxidants and naturally-occurring melatonin. With 1.4X the antioxidant strength of other super fruit juices, Cheribundi is scientifically proven to improve sleep, boost immunity, reduce soreness, and help muscles recover faster post game or workout.

Walmart Senior Buyer of Juice, Todd Wetmore, views Cheribundi’s expansion as “an opportunity with an emerging brand to offer Walmart’s consumers a better-for-you product while growing a healthy juice segment.”

“Walmart has been key in contributing to Cheribundi’s growth year after year,” said CEO Steve Pear. “We are excited they share our enthusiasm about the emerging tart cherry category and that consumers will now have access to Cheribundi ORIGINAL Tart Cherry Juice in every Walmart store across the country.”

Founded in 2004, Cheribundi produces one of the most powerful tart cherry juices in the U.S. Cheribundi tart cherry juices are all natural, not from concentrate and are crafted through a one-of-a-kind juicing process, developed by scientists at Cornell University that delivers the highest antioxidant strength of any super fruit juice.

Known for delivering benefits like boosting immunity, improving sleep, reducing muscle soreness and helping muscles recover faster, Cheribundi tart cherry juices are also one of the best tasting on the market. Because of its effectiveness, Cheribundi has a unique connection to the athletic world. 240 collegiate and professional sports teams, plus thousands of elite and amateur athletes, drink Cheribundi as part of their daily training routines.

Cheribundi tart cherry juice products are available in grocery, natural, mass, club and drug stores nationwide, as well as online.

For more information about Cheribundi, please visit their website: www.cheribundi.com.