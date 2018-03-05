Ginger Shots Launches Wellness Shots under Tulua Brand Name

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Ginger Shots, Inc announced the launch of two new wellness shots under the new brand name of Tulua. Ginger Shots is the maker of 6 varieties of organic, cold-pressed ginger shots, sold in stores and online since December 2015. The two new products are being launched under the name Tulua Wellness Shots. Ginger Shots plans to continue to develop new products under the Tulua brand as it grows and expands.

Tulua Wellness Shots blend together unique combinations of highly functional ingredients. The Turmeric Wellness Shot brings together the mighty root cousins turmeric and ginger, both widely acclaimed for their anti-inflammatory properties and other health benefits. Cold-pressed pineapple juice and a touch of black pepper round out this smooth and balanced wellness shot.

The Tulua Wellness Shot Apple CiderVinegar is a powerhouse blend that includes cold-pressed lemon and ginger juices. “There’s an on-going debate about what is healthiest to drink in the morning: a shot of apple cider vinegar,a shot of fresh pressed ginger juice, or lemon juice mixed with water,” said founder and CEO Zeyad Moussa.“We’ve made it easy to get the benefits from all of them.”

Ginger and wellness shots have been a growing health trend over the last several years, often popping up at local juiceries. Ginger Shots is one of the first companies to bring ginger wellness shots to the national level, selling themat natural stores around the country as well as online. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get the benefits from fresh, high quality ginger and other beneficial ingredients,” said Moussa. “Ginger and turmeric are difficult roots to work with so we want to eliminate all of the hassle.”

All of the Ginger Shots varieties are USDA Organic, kosher, preservative and additive free, made withsimple ingredients and are High Pressure Processed.

About Ginger Shots

Ginger Shots, Inc. is a privately-held company that began in 2015. Tulua is a new brand they are launching within the company. All of their products are juiced, bottled and labeled in their state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Beach, CA. Ginger Shots is dedicated to developing lines of organic and natural wellness products with simple, straightforward ingredients and functional benefits. Visit www.gingershots.com or @GingerShotsOrganicDrink on FaceBook and @gingershots_ on Instagram.