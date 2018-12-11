HINT Launches Unsweetened Flavored Water Boxes for Kids

Hint, Inc., whose mantra is “drink water, not sugar,” has introduced a new line of products that promises to end the Age of Sugar Water by allowing children everywhere to fall in love with water instead of sugary juice drinks. Having long decried the high sugar content of apple juice and other kids’ boxed drinks, hint is now using the same 200ml Tetra boxes to offer a delicious alternative with no sugar and no diet sweeteners. The four fruit flavors, Watermelon, Cherry, Blackberry and Apple, will make kids happy—and healthy too. Hint waters are NON-GMO certified and WHOLE30 approved. They are vegan, and contain no MSG, nuts, soy or gluten. Like all hint waters, the kids’ version delivers delicious refreshment with no juice, no sugar, no diet sweeteners, no colors, no calories and no preservatives.

“We want to help the whole family lead healthier lives,” says Kara Goldin, Founder and CEO of hint. “I love the idea that we have something for children that helps them fall in love with water at an early age. That’s the real inspiration! And we had so much fun creating this special treat just for kids that they can carry around, throw in their lunchbox and enjoy throughout the day. We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel, we took our top three flavors that made us #1 plus a special variety of apple we had been saving just for the kids and we reimagined and redesigned the packaging…and wow, I wish we had had this when my kids were super young.”

Now, people of every age will be able to enjoy water all day long with 25 varieties available in BPA-free bottles and now 4 in Tetra boxes. In addition to selling in stores and online at drinkhint.com and amazon.com, Goldin is working with top legislators in Congress to make room in school snack and lunch programs for unsweetened flavored water. Stay tuned.

“That’s an important dream!” adds Goldin. “More and more these days being an entrepreneur means being an advocate for the consumer. I’m thinking about health first, getting laser focused on what’s going into our bodies and then creating enjoyable products that make us feel good about the decisions we make every day.” Hint water for kids is available at drinkhint.com, and soon at Costco and grocery and specialty stores nationwide.