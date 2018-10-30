Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Deal To Distribute Evian

Keurig Dr Pepper has signed an agreement with Danone Waters of America (DWA) to sell, distribute and merchandise evian in the United States, the two companies announced in a joint statement this afternoon.

The agreement brings evian into KDP’s nationwide direct store delivery (DSD) network, which services national and regional accounts, including frontline sales and in-store execution, in grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug and independent stores, as well as e-commerce. Evian’s existing distributors will continue servicing accounts in the New York metro area, in on-premise and natural channels, and certain select accounts.

Terms and length of the agreement were not disclosed.

In a press release, Rodger Collins, KDP President of Direct Store Delivery, said, “With our ability to sell in, distribute and provide excellent in-store execution to more than 150,000 large and small format stores across the country, we are confident that the KDP team will enable evian to capitalize on the accelerated growth of the premium water category.”

Antoine Portmann, president and general manager of DWA, added, “With the aim to accelerate growth in the U.S. market, we are bringing on a distribution partner with the size and scale, sales capabilities and distribution coverage to match our ambition.”

The move puts KDP back into the premium imported water category, following the exit of Fiji from its allied brands portfolio this summer. The company also moved to bolster its hydration portfolio with the outright acquisition of another allied brand, CORE Nutrition, for $525 million in September.