Snapple and Major League Baseball Launch Official Partnership

PLANO, Texas & NEW YORK, N.Y. — Snapple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced today a new partnership, with Snapple becoming the Official Tea and Juice Drink of MLB beginning with the 2018 season. The two-year partnership supplies Snapple with marketing and activation rights across MLB special events including All-Star Week, the Postseason and World Series, as well as other key moments during the season. As part of the sponsorship, Snapple and MLB will be releasing a new, baseball themed product that will be offered for a limited time. Dozens of “Snapple Facts” about Baseball will also be placed underneath bottle caps and Fanatics, MLB’s Official E-Commerce Partner, will create a special merchandise offer to be found on select Snapple products.

“Snapple can’t wait to add even more flavor to this great game through our sponsorship with Major League Baseball, an organization that has been producing some very innovative collaborations,” said Regan Ebert, SVP of Marketing, Snapple. “Baseball, summer and Snapple go hand-in-hand and we want to remind every American of their right to take a flavorful break while enjoying our national pastime, or anytime at all.”

“Snapple is a brand that, like Baseball, evokes feelings of summertime and all the enjoyment that comes with that special time of the year,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Commerce. “We continually seek out new ways of connecting with our great fans and teaming up with the creative team at Snapple is allowing us to try some unique ideas in the retail space. They are already proving to be good partners and 2018 should be a fun season with them.”

Through the partnership, Snapple acquires the rights to use official MLB logos, the collective use of Club marks, and Jewel Event marks in all communication and marketing campaigns including digital, television, offline and business-to-business. The brand will also have point of sale and advertising rights to activate, the right to use MLB marks on bottle labels, and the opportunity to execute sweepstakes and consumer promotions.

More information and activation plans for the 2018 season will be announced at a later date.

About Snapple

Snapple, a brand of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS), is a leader in great-tasting premium beverages. Founded in 1972 by three childhood friends, Snapple got its start in New York and is now available throughout the United States. Snapple prides itself on developing, producing and marketing a wide variety of premium beverages, including ready-to-drink iced teas, juice drinks, 100% juices and water. DPS is a leading producer of flavored beverages, marketing Snapple and 50-plus other brands acrossNorth America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit Snapple.com or DrPepperSnapple.com. For the brand’s latest news and updates, follow Snapple at Facebook.com/Snapple or Twitter.com/Snapple.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.