BOS Brands Announces New Unsweetened Sparkling Iced Tea

SAN DIEGO, Calif.– BOS Brands, creator of delicious, certified organic iced teas that make healthy refreshment fun, will introduce new BOS Unsweetened Sparkling Iced Teas at Natural Products Expo West, as demand for unsweetened sparkling beverages increases. Rolling out in late April with three flavors, Blueberry & Jasmine, White Peach & Elderflower and Pineapple & Coconut, BOS Unsweetened Sparkling Iced Teas are rich in rooibos and full of life. The bright slim cans inspired by African roots bring superfood vitality and joyful, fun energy to thirsty people everywhere. Attendees of Expo West are invited to visit the BOS Brands booth #N1939 for samples and more information.

New BOS Sparkling Unsweetened Iced Tea is made with pure sparkling water infused with organic rooibos, also known as a ‘red tea’ superfood packed with antioxidants and hand-harvested on the company’s farm in South Africa. Also included is a dash of natural fruit and botanical flavor for an effervescent and uplifting beverage with zero sugar, sweeteners, calories or caffeine. Like all BOSIced Teas, the new Unsweetened Sparkling varietals are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and vegan friendly.

“There is a joyful energy and superfood vitality at the heart of the BOS experience and in both our vibrant beverage lines,” said James Moss, managing director of BOS USA. “We are so excited to help consumers savor and celebrate the little moments—or bubbles—in life with our newest variety, Unsweetened Sparkling Iced Teas!”

Originally from South Africa, BOS offers two refreshing beverage lines in the U.S., including BOS Original Iced Tea, which is made with premium organic rooibos, natural fruit extracts, and a hint of organic cane sugar. Most people are familiar with green and black tea, but all BOS beverages use a special red tea – rooibos – which literally means “red bush.” It is one of South Africa’s most popular foods and only grows in the pristine Cederberg Mountains there. Like other red superfoods consumers know and love, rooibos is jam packed with antioxidants, polyphenols and has anti-inflammatory properties. The many benefits of red tea make it the perfect refreshment for active, health-conscious individuals day or night.

BOS Unsweetened Sparkling Iced Teas will be available in select retailers in the west starting late April 2019. They will retail individually for SRP $1.99 or in larger packs. For more information on BOS Iced Tea, please visit bosbrands.com/en.

About BOS Brands

The BOS philosophy is simple – being healthy should be fun. Our mission? To bring health, joy and great taste to thirsty people everywhere. Founded in 2009 in Cape Town, BOS harnesses the benefits of rooibos – a unique South African superfood – to create a delicious ready-to-drink range of organic iced teas. Blended with all-natural fruit flavors and delivered in bright, bold colorful packaging, BOS Iced Teas give fun a new flavor. The brand’s marketing activities are inspired by the South African expression “Go BOS,” which means to go crazy in a fun way; and this approach is at the heart of the BOS experience. BOS’ rooibos tea is farmed ethically on Klipopmekaar – a private nature reserve high up in the Cederberg Mountains in South Africa – a pristine wilderness and the only place on the planet where rooibos grows. Giving back to its roots, BOS plants and maintains one tree for every 2,000 cans sold. To date it’s planted over 20,000 trees in underprivileged areas ofSouth Africa and is well on the way to achieving the brand’s goal of planting 50,000 trees by 2020.For more information, please visit bosbrands.com/en, follow the BOS adventures on Facebook or Instagram, email hello@bosbrands.com, or call 1-877-4-BOSTEA.