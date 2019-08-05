Cannabis Forum 2019: Brands and Trademarks with Larry Sandell

Protecting intellectual property is of critical importance for all brands, and cannabis is no exception. As companies seek to innovate with both THC and CBD, securing IPs — whether trademarks and design patents or more complex holdings, such as proprietary technology, processes and formulas — may spell the difference between short-term gains and long-term success in this nascent industry.

Speaking at Cannabis Forum 2019, held on June 14 in New York City, attorney Larry Sandell of Mei & Mark LLP discussed how emerging cannabis brands can avoid the mistakes and pitfalls involved with protecting intellectual property. In this recording of his presentation, Sandell outlined best practices for trademarks (less is more), the differences between cannabis-related trademark classes, and how companies can use packaging and copyright as alternative ways to protect their brands.