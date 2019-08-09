Cannabis Forum 2019: Cannabiniers Plans for Infused World Domination

Beverage brand Cannabiniers has a vision for the future of cannabis consumption. Thanks to significant investments in processing and technology, the company, which is behind the Two Roots brand of non-alcoholic cannabis infused drinks, is charting a path ahead that is preparing it to compete with some of the largest beer and beverage companies in the world.

Speaking at Cannabis Forum 2019, held on June 14 in New York City, Michael Hayford, co-founder/CEO/chairman of Cannabiniers parent company Lighthouse Strategies, shared a look at the company’s ambitious roadmap for growth, including the importance of consumer trust in normalizing cannabis, how the brand is developing the concept of responsible consumption, and his plans to grow and scale the Cannabiniers brand family.