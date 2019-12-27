Distribution Roundup: Silverback Draft Tea Expands to 250 Doors

Silverback Draft Tea Expands to 250 Doors

North Carolina-based tea maker 3 Mountains has expanded its ready-to-drink Silverback Draft Tea line to 250 doors across the East Coast, the company told BevNET.

Sara Stender, founder and CEO of 3 Mountains, said the brand launched today in a two-store pilot run at Ingles locations in North Carolina and is in review at several major natural and specialty grocery chains in the Northeast and Southeast regions. This summer, the company announced it had entered all 161 The Fresh Market locations; today, Stender said it has also partnered with distributor Chex Finer Foods to service the retailer as well as Food City and independent grocery accounts in New England.

“We’re finding that we’re building a really loyal customer base [in the Fresh Market],” Stender said. “People taste it, they love it, they buy it again. I’d say our biggest challenge right now is getting the right placement and then making sure people are encouraged to taste it.”

Stender said the company is focusing on in-store promotions and sampling to drive trial for the brand. She noted that while Silverback is classified as a tea drink in retail, 3 Mountains is aiming to position the brand as a non-alcoholic alternative to beer for on-premise accounts and has focused on expanding its keg business into breweries, most recently adding Asheville, North Carolina-based Archetype Brewing.

“We’re going to ride that and keep promoting this to breweries as an on-tap option in North Carolina, and then look at how we might expand into other regions,” she said.

Silverback Draft Tea is available in Classic Silver, Harvest Gold and White Ginger varieties. The carbonated teas are caffeinated and contain 12 grams of organic cane sugar per 12 oz. can. According to Stender, the brand is also preparing to launch a sugar-free Keto Green variety next month, which will contain green tea, hibiscus and sweetened with monkfruit.

Clear/Cut Phocus Adds Tops Friendly Market Stores

Caffeinated sparkling water maker Phocus has added 75 Tops Friendly Market stores in New York and Pennsylvania the company announced this month, adding to the Kentucky-based brand’s Northeast expansion.

Speaking with BevNET today, Phocus president and co-founder John Mittel said the Tops expansion follows launches into New York-based DSD distributor Big Geyser and Pennsylvania Giant locations earlier this year. According to Mittel, the brand is also adding 71 Atlantis convenience stores in New York and New Jersey, 33 Shop Rite locations in the New York metro region and has gained approval for a regional expansion in March into 110 Kroger stores throughout Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

“When I look at the strength of Phocus, 2019 was a big year for us as far as validation of the product,” Mittel told BevNET. “The announcement from Nestlé [launching a caffeinated sparkling water] and the announcement of AHA from Coca-Cola validates our space and allows us to prove to buyers that we knew this was going to be a big category. We can say now to buyers that it’s not a trend, it’s not some niche product. This is growing in the mainstream.”

Rocky Mountain High Brands Grows Distribution for HEMPd Line

Texas-based hemp-infused beverage maker Rocky Mountain High Brands announced last week it will launch its HEMPd line of hemp extract-infused sparkling water in the Northeast. The company has partnered with commonly owned New York-based distributors, Daniel Foods Corp. and Abraham Food Corp., to grow HEMPd’s presence in conventional grocery, natural and specialty and convenience stores in the New York metro area, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

HEMPd is available in four flavors — Raspberry Lemonade, Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut and Dragonfruit — and contains 20 mg of hemp extract per 12 oz. can.

“The HEMPd beverages are a great addition to our product offerings and fill an increasing demand from our customers,” Jason Han, VP of grocery operations for Daniel Foods and Abraham Food, said in a press release. “We believe that the brand name, look and, most importantly, the fantastic taste of these beverages, will make them a winner with our customers.”

The announcement follows a distribution expansion in Texas earlier this month with Austin Beverage Company to service HEMPd throughout the Lone Star State.

Rocky Mountain High Brands also announced in a press release today that it has executed a preferred equity financing agreement with GHS Investments to receive financing based on preferred stock. As part of the agreement, GHS will convert preferred stock it purchases from the company into common stock and will observe a holding period of six months before trading.

According to the release, the Rocky Mountain High Brands board of directors has begun the process of increasing its shares of authorized common stock from 200 million to 1 billion in order to “provide common stock for potential strategic acquisitions and other future equity investments” and to meet investment reserve requirements demanded by the company’s partnership with GHS.

Queen City Hemp Expands in Midwest, Southeast

Ohio-based CBD seltzer maker Queen City Hemp announced it has partnered with Stagnaro Distributing and Topicz to service the brand’s new six-pack and 12-pack single-flavor SKUs. The new agreements will expand the brand’s presence in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri.

“These new distribution agreements allows us to enter new grocery and retail accounts in states where we’ve already established a strong customer base,” said Queen City Hemp co-founder and CEO Nic Balzer in a press release.

Six-packs will retail for $24.99 and 12-packs for $44.99. Flavors for the line include Lemon Lavender, Guava, Blood Orange and Passion Fruit. Queen City Hemp also sells single unit 12 oz. cans with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Glanbia Partners with Kalil Bottling Company for Optimum Nutrition Expansion

Glanbia Performance Nutrition announced in a press release last week that it has partnered with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling Company to distribute its Essential Amin.O. Energy Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink line in the Southwest.

Essential Amin.O. Energy Plus Electrolytes is available in eight flavors and contains 100 mg of caffeine sourced from green tea and green coffee bean extract per 12 oz. can.

“Essential Amin.O. Energy Plus Electrolytes has delivered impressive sales per distribution point in the U.S. convenience channel over the past year,” said Jean Terminiello, North American director of immediate consumption for Glanbia, in a press release. “This agreement allows Kalil Bottling Company and [Optimum Nutrition] to seize the enormous performance energy growth opportunity by expanding Amin.O. Energy availability throughout the market. We are proud to work with the ‘Good Guys’ at Kalil and to join their powerful portfolio of beverage brands.”