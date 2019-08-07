Elevator Talk: Altru Boasts Antioxidants and Exotic Flavors

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Eugene Gross is the co-founder of Altru Brands, a company that delivers premium and functional flavored waters. The products contain a patent pending blend of antioxidants including glutathione, as well as electrolytes and vitamins. Altru is targeting consumers that are looking for low sugar offerings with adventurous flavors, functional benefits and no artificial ingredients. The brand launched in early 2019 and is available in speciality markets, cafes, retailers like 7-Eleven and on Amazon. The company is open to working with a strategic partner that has access to buyers and new channels for distribution.

