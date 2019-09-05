Gallery: August’s New CBD Drinks

As summer fades into fall, the momentum behind CBD beverages looks set to continue well through the end of 2019 and beyond. In this gallery, we showcase some of the notable CBD-infused beverages to debut over the past month, including a two-SKU shot line from Tempo, a sparkling water from Colorado craft brewery Left Hand and Mike Tyson’s DWiiNK.

Present Present Released by Colorado-based Left Hand Brewing and WAAYB Organics, Present is an organic CBD-infused (20 mg) sparkling water in a 16 oz. can. The product is now available online in a single unflavored SKU.

Day One Day One Infused with 20 mg of broad spectrum CBD and flavored with a splash of lemon juice, Day One is a zero-calorie sparkling water available in a single SKU, with more flavors expected to launch later this year.

DWiiNK DWiiNK The Ranch Companies, a cannabis company co-founded by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, launched a new line of CBD-infused beverages called DWiiNK. Each flavor — Unflavored, Pineapple Orange, Watermelon and Mixed Berry — contains 10 mg of CBD per 16.9 oz. bottle.

Good Day Good Day CBD beverage brand Good Day launched this month with its first product, a CBD-infused cold brew coffee. Each 8.4 oz. can contains 15 mg of CBD; the suggested retail price for a 7-pack is $42.

Kickback Kickback Available in three varieties — Lemony Lemon, Strawberry Sunshine and Mellow Mango — LA-based CBD brand Kickback has introduced a line of lemonade in glass bottles.

Tempo Tempo Functional beverage maker Tempo introduced a two-SKU line of CBD-infused shots in August. Each 2.5 oz. serving contains 25 mg of hemp-derived CBD.

Grateful Grateful Grateful Water is a new line of zero-calorie sparkling water infused with 20 mg of hemp extract per 12 oz. can. The line is available in Key Lime, Coconut, Blood Orange and Passion Fruit.

Eclipse Eclipse Boasting zero calories, zero sweeteners and 20 mg of CBD per 16 oz. can, Eclipse sparkling water — available in Cucumber Mint, Mixed Berry and Lemon Lime — recently launched at over 1,000 locations in the Pacific Northwest.

H2 H2 H2, a maker of hydrogen-infused beverages, has expanded its product family with the debut of a new CBD drink line. Each variety — Blue Raspberry, Lemon/Lime and Fruit Punch — contains 10 mg of CBD per 8.4 oz. can.