Left Hand Brewing to Release Present CBD-Infused Sparkling Water

LONGMONT, Colo.— Left Hand Brewing and WAAYB Organics announced the upcoming launch of Present CBD-Infused Sparkling Water featuring all organic ingredients in three initial flavors: natural, lemon-lime and blood orange. Sprouting from Left Hand’s roots in brewing beer and WAAYB’s expertise in growing USDA Certified Organic hemp, Present is tended from seed to shelf in Northern Colorado and will be available for online ordering on August 12.

Present features 20mg of full spectrum CBD distillate from hemp grown at WAAYB’s USDA Certified Organic family farm in Northern Colorado. “We oversee the entire process from putting seeds into soil, to cultivation, harvesting, extraction and distillation,” says Scott Cusack, CEO of WAAYB Organics. “We firmly believe this is the only way to create CBD products our customers can trust.”

Left Hand Brewing will take their 25 years of knowledge from the beer industry and apply that to the growing CBD beverage industry with Present.

“At Left Hand, we always strive to put the best beverages possible out in the market – we’re committed to what’s best for beer and what’s best for the community,” says Eric Wallace, Co-Founder and President of Left Hand Brewing. “We look forward to offering an organic, zero-calorie option that’s free from artificial ingredients, additives or adaptogens and offers the same high standards and integrity of our beers.”

Community is of utmost importance to the Left Hand and WAAYB teams, so it comes as no surprise that the story of Present starts with community. “My father started farming the WAAYB farmland in the 1980’s and has visited the Left Hand taproom since they opened in 1994,” says WAAYB’s Co-Founder, Anson Mitchell. “The idea for an organic CBD beverage started while sharing some beers with Eric Wallace and it’s incredible to see that conversation evolve into a reality that consumers all over the country will enjoy.”

The combined effect of full spectrum CBD distillate and all organic ingredients, including Rocky Mountain water and organic essence, results in a premium CBD beverage the Present team is confident is best for the consumer. The Present team also includes Chris Lennert, Left Hand’s COO, as General Manager and Taylor Sarachek as Brand Manager, whose experience includes more than 10 years in the beverage industry.

Lennert added, “WAAYB Organic’s dedication to growing the highest quality, organic hemp paired with their expertise in distributing CBD products for more than two years was a perfect fit for the beverage experience we have at Left Hand Brewing.”

Present will be available for purchase online August 12 and in select Colorado retail locations later this summer. Follow along at drinkpresent.com and @drinkpresent.

About Left Hand Brewing

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 25-year history. Famous for our nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.-made nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards, and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of perennial and seasonal beers are available in 43 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit lefthandbrewing.com.

About WAAYB Organics

WAAYB Organics was created to provide consistent, high-quality CBD products by controlling every aspect of production…from seed to shelf. Cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids possess properties that may help people live healthier lives. But people who rely on these products often have no way of knowing where they came

WAAYB clients know the products they purchase from us are made from the best USDA Certified Organic CBD available, grown on our family farm, and processed by our team in Colorado. More than 50 brands also rely on WAAYB CBD for their high quality CBD skin care, pet health, and tincture products. To learn more, please visit WAAYB.com.