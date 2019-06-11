Role Tea Shuts Down

Washington, D.C.-based iced tea brand Role Tea is ceasing all operations, the company revealed in an email to customers earlier today.

The letter stated: “This was an incredibly tough decision to make. Especially when we thought about how many of you have expressed just how much of an impact Role Tea has had on your daily lives and wellness. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to attract the necessary resources and capital to sustain operations. All available inventory has been sold and will not be replenished.”

Role produced a four-SKU line of low-calorie ready-to-drink tea made with ginger and turmeric. The brand, which participated in New Beverage Showdown 12 at BevNET Live Winter 2016, was sold in select Whole Foods locations in the Washington, D.C. metro area and Louisville, Ky.

The company did not return emails for comment on this story.