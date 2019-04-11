Sneakz Organic Launches Meal2Go Nutrition Shakes

JUPITER, Fla.— Sneakz Organic has introduced Meal2Go complete nutrition shakes for adults to its line of pure, whole food blended meal supplement and replacement drinks. Boasting a full serving of daily vegetables, Meal2Go combines 16 g of plant protein, 17 vitamins and minerals, ancient grains, quinoa, ashwagandha and probiotics.

“The Meal2Go is our first step in addressing the nutritional needs of the entire family. We are moving towards a multi-generational product line of whole food nutrition,” said Sneakz Organic, CEO Jeff Robbins. “Our goal is to supply healthy, complete foods for kids, their active, busy parents, and grandma and grandpa.”

Sneakz Meal2Go is currently available in three flavors — Cinnamon Chocolate Fusion, Cinnamon Vanilla Swirl and Roasted Coffee Blend — all of which have been both taste and performance tested among active adults, athletes and scientists. Every flavor contains whole carrots, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, beets, spinach and kale. Meal2Go is gluten and GMO free, contains no artificial flavors, coloring or sweeteners, is USDA Certified Organic and is dense with plant protein.

Mindfully formulated to boost the immune system and enhance digestion, Meal2Go has been created to improve physical fitness and is a healthier and more complete alternative to nutrition bars and meal replacements.

Meal2Go is a true on-the-go meal replacement, requiring the simple preparation of just one packet mixed with 8 – 10 oz. of milk or water to create a smooth, shake-thick consistency. The packets are shelf stable and do not require refrigeration. Meal2Go is $3.99 per pack and is currently sold in 10-pack trays (retail $39.90).

The Meals2Go line joins Sneakz Organic’s existing collection of whole food nutritional blends, including Sneakz ready-to-drink milkshakes for kids and Sneakz Protein Smoothie Powder. Both product are available in chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Additional product lines are set to launch within 2019.

Sneakz products are available online at Sneakz.com and Amazon.com, and Sneakz original organic milkshakes are available at top retailers and grocery chains nationwide. Visit Sneakz’s store finder to find a retail location in your market.