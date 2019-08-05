VOSS and Dwayne Johnson Introduce “Live Every Drop” Campaign

NEW YORK— In his new role as strategic advisor and investor, Johnson is not only the ambassador of the campaign, but also the driving force behind the creative process.

Dwayne Johnson and VOSS Water are excited to introduce VOSS’ newest consumer-facing advertising and social media campaign, “Live Every Drop.” “Live Every Drop” shows a behind the scenes glimpse of Johnson’s daily intent to defy limits, exemplifying the mentality that you get out of life what you put in– a sentiment that not only echoes Johnson’s own ambitions, but also upholds VOSS’ long-standing commitment to quality and sustainability. In his new role as strategic advisor and investor, Johnson consulted through the extensive creative process, leveraging his deep knowledge and expertise in culture-shifting marketing to bring “Live Every Drop” to life. “Live Every Drop” is the first creative to roll out since the announcement of Johnson’s newly acquired stake in the brand and strategic partnership.

By elegantly showcasing stolen moments of Johnson’s day-to-day outside the spotlight, “Live Every Drop” offers a behind-the-scenes look at all of the work, dedication, and determination that make up the pieces of a life extremely well-lived. By showcasing a glimpse into the everyday and incredibly rewarding aspects of hard work and perseverance, VOSS and Johnson hope to inspire consumers to thoroughly embrace the true essence of what life has to offer.

“Live Every Drop” stars global superstar, entrepreneur and VOSS Loyalist Dwayne Johnson with cameos by Johnson’s French Bulldog Hobbs. The “Live Every Drop” campaign was produced by Seven Bucks Creative, the creative arm of Seven Bucks Productions, and supported by iFuel. The campaign creative was photographed by Seven Bucks Productions President of Production Hiram Garcia, produced by Sons of Summer and directed by Jon Brandon Cruz.

“Live Every Drop” debuts on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Live Every Drop” can be seen via large-scale, outdoor, digital and social media platforms throughout major markets in the United States.