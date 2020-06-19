AVEC Debuts Better-For-You Premium Carbonated Mixers

NEW YORK– Made in Brooklyn, AVEC is an all new premium mixer brand from co-founders Alex Doman and Denetrias “Dee” Charlemagne. Named after the French word for “with,” AVEC wants to change what you mix with your spirit and update it for the modern day. Made with all-natural real juices, botanicals and spices, each of their 8 oz, crisply carbonated cans provides a full flavored, low sugar/calorie alternative for your favorite mixed drink. Whether it’s a spicy margarita via the Jalapeño & Blood Orange (2g sugar, 15 cals), a Paloma with the Grapefruit & Pomelo (3g sugar, 15 cals), or an upgraded vodka soda + lime with AVEC’s Yuzu & Lime (0g sugar, 0 cals) – cocktails have never been so easy, tasty, or good for you.

Says co-founder Alex Doman, “the world of food and beverage has changed dramatically in recent years but what people mix with their spirits has not. Old school mixers are either full of sugar & nasties or tasteless but currently take up 85% of the shelf space. AVEC’s mission was to re-think the category for the modern day – creating a healthier, tastier and more interesting alternative.”

Made in Brooklyn, AVEC’s flavors are all under 4g of sugar, low in calories and include:

Lemongrass & Yuzu (0 sugar, 0 cals; Compared to 21 g sugar, 83 cals in a tonic water): no more vodka or tequila soda with 50 limes and a splash of this or that. Instead, AVEC combines east Asian yuzu and southeast Asian lemongrass with lime juice for a fresh, citrusy blend

Hibiscus & Pomegranate (3g sugar, 15 cals; Compared to 28g sugar, 110 cals in cranberry juice): Inspired by a hibiscus agua fresca on a trip down to Mexico, AVEC reimagined pomegranate, spices and hibiscus for a sweet, slightly sour and deep pink liquid as pretty as it is tasty

Grapefruit & Pomelo (3g sugar, 15 cals; Compared to 22g sugar, 100 cals in grapefruit juice): Refreshing the classic Paloma, this flavor combines two members of the grapefruit family—ruby and pomelo—blended with a hint of black pepper and vanilla

Ginger (4g sugar, 20 cals; Compared to 20g sugar, 80 cals in a ginger beer): For the Moscow, Mexican and Kentucky Mule lover, ditch the ginger beer packed with sugar for AVEC’s combination of punchy ginger, all-spice and sweet-sour pineapple juice

Jalapeño & Blood Orange (2g sugar, 15 cals; Compared to 22g sugar, 200 cals in a margarita): a spicy margarita without the wait or price tag, AVEC blends the classic heat of jalapeño with the zesty flavor of blood orange and calamansi (a Southeast Asian citrus fruit) for a spicy, tart and naturally sweet sip.

Says co-founder Dee Charlemagne, “The brand essence is all about updating the care-free fun spirit of the 1920s with the progressive and diverse values of the 2020s. As a Bronx native and current Harlem resident, I’ve had the privilege of living in diverse communities and am eager to bring that spirit into the current climate and fuel the need for change. Plus, it’s not lost on us that we are introducing a new way to mix alcohol just as the world is figuring out how to mix socially again.

AVEC is available by the 6-pack for $20, with the option to mix & match flavors. For nationwide shipping, order AVEC at www.avecdrinks.com beginning Monday, June 22, 2020. AVEC will be available on and off-premise beginning in NYC summer 2020.

About the Founders

A UK native, Alex Doman, co-founder of AVEC, is a former strategy consultant who specialized in food & beverage. It was there – while working for some of the UKs leading hospitality chains, he came up with the idea for AVEC. An NYC native, Dee Charlemagne, co-founder of AVEC, is a former advertising and content strategist and WPP Fellow from 2011-2014 (Ogilvy, GroupM, VICE). Prior to business school she helped advise some of the biggest names in food & beverage. After meeting as classmates at Columbia Business School, the class of 2020 graduates created AVEC with the shared spirit to change what we mix with our alcohol— to drink better, mix AVEC.