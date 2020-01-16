Cajun Food Brand Our Life Foods Adds Swamp Pop to Brand Portfolio

PORTLAND, Ore.— Our Life Foods, maker of A Cajun Life, an authentically Certified Cajun food brand, adds Louisiana-based Swamp Pop to brand portfolio. Swamp Pop premium sugarcane soda will now be a brand under the Our Life Foods brand umbrella, among other Cajun brands such as A Cajun Life. Swamp Pop is available throughout the United States in major retailers and convenience stores at an SRP of $1.99 per 12 fl. oz. bottle as well as available online at drinkswamppop.com.

The name Swamp Pop emerged as a tribute to the Louisiana music genre of the same name, which is a mash-up of R&B, Country, and Cajun music that grew out of South Louisiana in the 1950′s. it would also be a fitting and fun description of these “pops” from the swampy region of Cajun Country. Swamp Pop’s fizzy goodness comes in six southern-inspired flavors: Filé Root Beer, Jean Lafitte Ginger Ale, Noble Cane Cola, Ponchatoula Pop Rouge, Praline Cream Soda and Satsuma Fizz.

“We’re proud to expand the Southern-style offerings of Our Life Foods,” shared Chris Fontenot, Owner and CEO of Our Life Foods. “While we currently offer authentically Cajun rubs, seasonings and meals, we are beyond excited to expand that offering into the beverage category. With natural flavorings as well as authentic Cajun roots, Swamp Pop is a natural addition to our Cajun line.”

A Cajun Life began as a part-time food cart in Damascus, Oregon, and then expanded to four restaurant locations before pivoting to a packaged goods line featuring rice and bean dinners, spices and more. All of A Cajun Life products are made, grown and manufactured in Louisiana, abiding by authentic Cajun flavors and supporting local Louisiana farmers.

About Swamp Pop

Inspired by the swampy wetlands of Louisiana, Swamp Pop was crafted with Cajun flavor and southern flair front of mind. Swamp Pop premium cane sugar sodas offer naturally-flavored blends to consumers across the United States as well as online. Learn more at drinkswamppop.com, facebook.com/DrinkSwampPop, instagram.com/swamppop

About A Cajun Life

With a vision of bringing authentic Cajun food to the masses, A Cajun Life founder Chris Fontenot set out to create a line of products that brought true Cajun flavor to homes across the country. Made, grown, manufactured and produced in Louisiana, A Cajun Life offers consumers authentic, Certified Cajun foods in retailers nationally. Learn more at acajunlife.com., facebook.com/acajunlife, instagram.com/acajunlife, pinterest.com/acajunlife.

For More Information

