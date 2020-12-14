CANABIX Launches Wellness Beverage with CBD and Probiotics

Medicinal Cannabis of America, a subsidiary of Hydro One Premium Beverages, announces that their new patent pending CBD + Probiotic beverage, CANABIX, is now out for retail sales through the Hydro One Beverages website.

CANABIX is the first patent-pending all natural CBD + Probiotic drink developed by immunologist and cancer research scientist, Dr. Babak Baban, Ph.D.,M.P.H, MBA, FAHA. Dr. Baban has worked extensively testing the beneficial uses of CBD and his recent work has been cited by The World Health Organization.

Medicinal Cannabis of America partnered with Hemp Synergistics, a biotech company dedicated to making intelligent hemp products, to bring CANABIX to market.

“We are excited to partner with Hemp Synergistics because they share our mission to produce products with a focus on science, solution, and quality,” said co-founder and CEO Sammy Nasrollahi. “Medicinal Cannabis of America and Hydro One’s mission is to become the world leader in scientific advancements that deliver nutritional supplements through water-based beverages, so it’s a great fit. Their team has over 50 years of professional and regulatory experience and their scientists have mastered cutting-edge formulation processes to produce 100% THC-free products in a pharmaceutical grade lab in an FDA registered, GMP facility.”

As an internationally recognized immunologist and cancer research scientist, Dr. Baban has spent over two decades working with other scientists on the body’s defense mechanisms against many diseases, how the microbiome functions, and the complex brain/gut connection. CANABIX is more than just a beverage, the combination of 30 mg of the highest quality functional grade CBD oil works synergistically with specific probiotics to promote gut health, to help absorb nutrients, calm inflammation, lower anxiety, and relieve pain. Dr. Baban’s latest research involved using CBD to prevent or relieve the cytokine storm that causes ARDS in late stage COVID-19 infections. The positive results of this research was recognized by The World Health Organization (WHO) on their website, by many top medical research and scientific journals as well as Forbes, and has been translated into several different languages.

CANABIX currently comes in three flavors: lemon cucumber, dragonfruit and peach tea, all containing 30 MG of CBD and probiotics. CANABIX is currently available for purchase at through Hydro One Beverages.

For more information contact info@hydroonebeverages.com.

For More Information:

https://hydroonebeverages.com