Else Nutrition Launches Plant-Based Toddler Formula

VANCOUVER, B.C., Canada– Else Nutrition, a game-changing developer and marketer of clean-ingredients, plant-based nutrition products, is launching its first commercial product this spring in the U.S. – following nearly seven years of research and development. It’s a next-generation, 100 percent plant-based, organic toddler formula made with a proprietary formulation of almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca. The globally-patented formula tastes great, contains zero dairy or soy, and is free of gluten, hormones, antibiotics, palm oil, and corn syrups.

The startup, founded by infant nutrition veterans, fills a market gap, with a plant-based toddler formula (for ages 12-36 months) made with clean, whole ingredients from whole foods. The simple-to-use powdered formula is the first in a planned line of whole-meal nutrition products from Else for children of ages ranging from infant to teens.

“As a mother, I know how passionate parents are to ensure that their children get all the nutrients they need for fundamental growth and development. We are providing a solution for millions of parents worldwide who are looking to change the way they feed their kids by offering a clean, safe, and nutritious, plant-based formula. We’ve heard from thousands of parents worldwide that there’s a need for something else – a real viable alternative,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Co-Founder and CEO of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Else is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and started trading on the Toronto stock exchange last June.

For nearly 120 years, the infant and toddler formula markets have been based on dairy and soy protein sources. Else prides itself on offering a real alternative. Else formula provides complete nutrition made from simple ingredients and a clean process. Else is plant-based, sustainable, organic, and vegan.

The toddler formula offers a full amino acid profile, and is a clean non-GMO source of protein, fully meeting the strictest regulatory requirements. Else’s ‘beyond organic’ disruptive manufacturing processes, include the transformation of whole plants, without using highly-processed extracts or derivatives, chemicals or high-fructose corn syrup.

Else’s toddler formula will be sold initially in powder form, ready to drink in just seconds. It will be available online at elsenutrition.com for pre-ordering, with official sales starting later in Q2 at the same e-Store. Sales will also roll-out via Amazon, and at select specialty retailers by summer of 2020. The suggested retail price is $35 for a 23.2 oz. powder canister.

Else’s leaders and founders have held executive positions with the likes of Abbott Laboratories, and Materna (a leading baby formula producer, acquired by Nestlé). The company was born out of the personal quest of a caring grandfather seeking to find a solution for his granddaughter who suffered from severe baby formula allergies. The company’s vision is to transform feeding for babies and families worldwide. Else aims to launch its plant-based infant formula in the coming years.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, 100% plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions’ ‘ award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly-traded company, listed as TSX-V: BABY, as part of the TSX Venture Exchange and as OTCQB: BABYF as part of the NY OTC QB Exchange. Else’s Executive and Advisory Board includes leaders hailing from Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Boston Children’s Hospital, ESPHGAN (European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition). Plum Organics, Tel Aviv University’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and Gastroenterology & Nutrition Institute of RAMBAM Medical Center.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.