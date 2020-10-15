Four Sigmatic Launches New Caffeine-Free Focus Blend

LOS ANGELES — Four Sigmatic, the mushroom and adaptogen wellness movement leader, celebrates National Mushroom Day today with the announcement of its latest innovation, Focus Blend. A caffeine-free powerhouse of eight smart mushrooms, adaptogens, and superfoods, Focus Blend’s flavor is earthy and light, so it only adds productivity perks to your daily routine. Whether you need to power on morning, noon, or night, Four Sigmatic’s new drink mix is packed full of real, smart ingredients to help you focus all day without interfering with your sleep.

“At Four Sigmatic our goal is always to develop sustainably sourced, nutrient-rich products that elevate our daily wellness routine,” said Tero Isokauppila, Founder and CEO of Four Sigmatic. “Focus Blend does this and more by giving you a little extra help in the productivity and creativity departments. Plus, its flavor is simple and not overpowering, which makes it perfect for adding to pretty much anything – smoothies, coffee, baked goods, and more.”

Four Sigmatic’s new caffeine-free productivity blend is third-party lab tested for purity, organic, has no sugar or stevia, and is vegan and gluten-free in keeping with all its products. The Focus Blend is a powerhouse of eight smart ingredients to help you think in every scoop. In fact, only one scoop of Focus Blend has:

Lion’s Mane and Rhodiola for productivity

Bacopa and Mucuna for creativity

Cordyceps and B12 for energy

Cacao and Blueberry for antioxidant properties

Focus Blend joins the company’s already impressive line of wellness products, including Plant-Based Protein and Mushroom Ground Coffee. Its newest product — Focus Blend – is 2.12 ounces, contains 30 servings, and retails for $30. Four Sigmatic’s Focus Blend is available online at FourSigmatic.com and U.S. retailers, Sprouts, Amazon, and Thrive Market, as well as other stores where natural products are available.

For more information about Four Sigmatic, visit FourSigmatic.com or follow @FourSigmatic on Instagram. For media requests, please contact Katie Chalmers at Stanton & Company at katie@stanton-company.com.

About Four Sigmatic

Four Sigmatic is the company responsible for introducing a wide variety of widely popular (and globally available) mushroom coffees, hot cacaos, and elixir products to the world, successfully making mushrooms’ benefits mainstream. As a leading wellness brand, it continues to share the benefits of the most nutrient-dense ingredients with the world. Its innovative recipes combine these real (super)foods with daily staples like coffee, cacao, and skincare to help you elevate your wellness throughout the day and meet the overwhelming demands of modern life.

For More Information:

https://us.foursigmatic.com/products/focus-blend