Hoist Military Grade Hydration Powder Now Approved for US Military Rations Program

CINCINNATI– Hoist, a premium hydration beverage company, continues to make significant strides within the United States Military. In 2019, Hoist began distributing its branded MGH (Military Grade Hydration) powder sticks and pouches for military field feeding. This premium electrolyte formulation is hydrating Soldiers, Cadets and Trainees, both stateside and overseas, as well as at the prestigious military academies.

Based off of the success of MGH to-date, it was recently authorized for multiple SKU’s within the UGR-A program and will be rolling out this Fall. The Unitized Group Ration – A Option (UGR-A) is used to sustain military personnel during worldwide operations that allow organized food service facilities. It is designed to simplify the process of providing high quality food service in a field environment. It can also be used for disaster relief by FEMA and other government agencies. “We are honored to be added to the UGR-A program. Hoist MGH will continue to expand its support to the Warfighter, keeping them hydrated in training and on the battlefield,” said Russ Campbell, Military Sales Director.

Hoist RTD continues to be available within Marine Corps MCX Exchange stores across the country, including Camp Pendleton and Camp Lejeune, with new placements coming to the US Navy NEXCOM exchange later this year. Future plans include distribution within AAFES and DeCA to continue to bring premium hydration to our country’s elite fighting forces.

As part of the company’s mission, Hoist focuses all charitable efforts on every day heroes, with military organizations being the leading recipient. Hoist has partnered up with Forging Forward Foundation, Operation One Voice, Cincinnati USO, and the MWR Community. While Hoist MGH is currently not available for consumer purchase, it will be available for online purchase this summer. MGH flavors include Tropical Orange, Fruit Punch, Grape, Peach Mango and Watermelon. RTD flavors include Orange, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon and Dragonfruit.

About Hoist

Founded in 2009, Hoist was developed to fill a void in the hydration marketplace. Hoist’s formula is perfectly isotonic, meaning the formula’s density matches that of the human bloodstream and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes, artificial sweeteners or preservatives, Hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume. Hoist is currently available at 10,000 store locations across the country. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com. You can also find Hoist on Facebook .facebook.com/drinkhoist, Twitter twitter.com/drinkhoist and Instagram instagram.com/drinkhoist

For More Information

drinkhoist.com