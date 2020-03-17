New Products Gallery: CBD, Protein Among Mid-March Highlights

In the wake of Expo West 2020’s sudden cancellation, this month features more than the usual amount of new product launches and rebrands. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new products, line extensions and package redesigns from around the beverage world, including new CBD-infused drinks from Day One and Vita Coco, an expansion of packaging options from Perfect Hydration and JUST Water and releases from two protein-focused brands, Iconic Protein and Vital Proteins.

Suja Suja Developed in collaboration with Whole Foods, Suja Elevated Nutrients is a seven-SKU line of cold-pressed juice that ties each variety to specific functional benefits including beauty (Blueberry Lychee), immunity (Strawberry Guava and Carrot Mango), energy (Raspberry Lemon and Prickly Pear) and detox (Matcha Mint and Citrus Bitters). Elevated Nutrients is available exclusively at Whole Foods stores nationwide in 12 oz. bottles for $4.99.

Day One Day One CBD-infused sparkling water brand Day One has added two new flavors to its lineup, Lime and Grapefruit. Each contains 20 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per 12 oz. can.

Ethan’s Ethan’s In response to customers asking for more clarification on functionality and use occasion, Ethan’s has debuted new brand packaging across its shots line. The new designs emphasize functionality -- Daily Detox for ACV, Fast Fuel for MCT and Immune Boost for the Fire Shots -- as well as new colors and aluminum caps rather than plastic.

Revive Kombucha Revive Kombucha This summer, California-based Revive will introduce its Soda Pop Series of kombucha brews in three flavors: Cherry Cola, Root Beer and Orange Soda. Each features 40 mg of natural caffeine (derived from green tea) per 12 oz. glass bottle.

Iconic Protein Iconic Protein Iconic Protein this month announced a slate of new product innovations that will be launched sequentially this year. Available in 11 oz. slim cans in three flavors, as well as in powder format, Collagen Coffee includes 200 mg of caffeine, 5 grams of MCT and a blend of functional mushrooms provided by Four Sigmatic. The company will also introduce Iconic Kids, a three-SKU line of zero-sugar 8 oz. protein shakes.

JUST Water JUST Water Starting this month, JUST will begin rolling out a new 1 liter package made from 88% renewable resources and plant-based plastic, up from 82%. The format will be offered in singles, 6-packs and 12-packs and will be available at CVS, Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Amazon and the company’s website.

Shamrock Farms Shamrock Farms Last month, Shamrock Farms released Rockin’ Protein Plus, a new line of dairy-based protein smoothies with added superfruits: Cherry Crème and Blueberry Pomegranate. The line is available at select retailers including Target, Albertson’s, Safeway, Walmart, Bashas and Jewel-Osco stores.

Tiesta Tea Tiesta Tea Chicago-based Tiesta Tea is introducing its complete line of cold brewed iced teas -- Maui Mango, Lean Green Machine, Lavender Chamomile and Blueberry Wild Child -- in a 40 oz. multi-serve glass bottle in all Kroger chains in the Dairy section.

Perfect Hydration Perfect Hydration Alkaline water brand Perfect Hydration has introduced three new sizes: the 1.5-liter, one-liter 6-pack and one-gallon bottle. The brand’s current 1 liter and 20 oz. sizes are available in 15,000 stores nationwide.

Vita Coco Vita Coco Vita Coco has launched two new flavors in its Infused With Hemp coconut waters: Cloved Orange and Cardamom Lemon. Both are available in the Mid-Atlantic via Pennsauken, N.J.-based Canada Dry and PepsiCo bottling affiliate The Honickman Group.

Verve Coffee Roasters Verve Coffee Roasters Verve has released two additional varieties of its flash-brewed coffee: Single Origin and Decaf. Each is available in 9.5 oz. slim cans for a suggested retail price of $3.99.