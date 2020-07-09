Office Hours: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

BevNET and NOSH’s weekly live call-in show, Office Hours, returns Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET. BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero will be joined by Alisa Williams, Partner at VMG, and Matt Thomas, founder and CEO of Brew Dr. Kombucha, for a discussion exploring the roles that CPG entrepreneurs and brand leaders can play in supporting a more diverse, equitable and inclusive industry.

In addressing this complex challenge, the two guests will provide insight from both an investor and CEO’s perspective. They’ll tackle questions about effective outreach to minority communities, how to create pathways for those employees to progress once hired, and how creating a diverse and inclusive company can have a direct impact on the bottom line. In the face of a renewed sense of urgency to take action, they’ll talk about what the achievable goals are and how companies can measure their progress towards them, with an eye towards driving long-term success through incremental victories, as well as how the public momentum around these issues can be sustained to create lasting positive change within the industry.

Submit your questions now for a chance to call-in via Zoom during the show and be a part of the discussion.

Matt Thomas is the Founder of Brew Dr. Kombucha and Brew Dr. Tea. Inspired by a love of tea, Matt founded the company based on a senior project in business school at the University of Oregon and opened his first tea house in 2003; Today the company operates five locations in Oregon. Since 2016, Brew Dr. has operated from a 50,000 sq ft brewery near Portland. It is among the nation’s largest kombucha brands, sold in all 50 states and across Canada. The company obtained B Corp status in mid-2018 and is aligned with 1% For The Planet.

Alisa Williams is a Partner at VMG Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in helping build iconic consumer brands. Alisa has worked with a number of brands in the VMG portfolio, including Spindrift, Drunk Elephant, Nature’s Bakery and Briogeo. Prior to joining VMG, Alisa worked in investment banking at Wells Fargo. Alisa graduated from Yale University.

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.