Office Hours: Insights into M&A, Brand Growth, and Investment During Pandemic

BevNET and NOSH’s weekly live call-in show, Office Hours, returns Tuesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. ET. Jeff Klineman, BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief, will bring veteran investment bankers Jay Novak and Brandon Ng from Houlihan Lokey on the livestream to discuss the current fundraising and M&A market and take questions from viewers.

This is an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry to talk live with a team of advisors who have guided brands like Bragg, My/Mo and Tate’s Bake Shop through recent transactions. To get face-time and join the discussion, please hurry to submit questions ahead of time, or call-in via Zoom during the show.

Houlihan Lokey has been a leader in the better-for-you space, completing several dozen transactions in the BFY space globally, including Tate’s Bakeshop, Angie’s Boom ChickaPop, BRAGG Live Foods, thinkThin, SkinnyPop, Duke’s, Gardein, Quorn, Popcorners, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Pretzel Crisp, Lily’s Kitchen, Tail.com, among many others dating back to Stacy’s Pita Chip.

Jay Novak is the Global Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Consumer, Food & Retail Group. He focuses most of his time leading transactions in the high-growth segments within Food & Beverage, including the better-for-you and health and wellness brands. Since joining Houlihan Lokey in 1996, Novak has led more than 200 corporate finance engagements in the Food & Beverage space, including M&A, debt financings, and corporate restructurings.

Brandon Ng is a Senior Associate in Houlihan Lokey’s Consumer, Food & Retail Group, with a specific focus on the better-for-you food & beverage and active nutrition space. Since joining Houlihan Lokey in 2014, Ng has worked on a variety of engagements including sell-side M&A transactions, other corporate finance assignments, and fairness opinions, including 17 sell-side M&A transactions in the healthy, active, and sustainable living industry

Submit your questions for our next show on Tuesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. ET which will discuss the M&A market, fundraising, and changes in the way brands are showing their strength during the COVID-19 pandemic. Office Hours will take a break the following week while we livestream our New Beverage Showdown and Pitch Slam virtual pitch competitions. Stay tuned for future Office Hours episodes on BevNET and NOSH.

