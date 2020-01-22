Perfect Hydration Signs Pro Skateboarders David Loy and Dan Mancina as Brand Partners

LOS ANGELES– Perfect Hydration – ultra purified alkaline water with electrolytes – announced that it signed professional skateboarders David Loy and Dan Mancina as brand partners. In these roles, Loy and Mancina will promote Perfect Hydration’s mission to bring better hydration to the masses through its premium ionized, electrolyzed, 9.5+ pH water.

“We are honored to partner with two athletes that embrace our core values of achieving optimum balance and wellness through water,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer of Stratus Group Duo, LLC. “Their trusted industry influence, energy and inspiring performances will serve as great assets to our brand as we continue to grow in the sports and fitness communities.”

Known for his hard-charging, powerful approach on his skateboard, Loy entered the pro scene at age 12 and has continued to push the boundaries through his career. Loy is consistently featured in high-profile video releases and is the longest lasting member of Birdhouse, the skateboard company founded by Tony Hawk that features the biggest names in skateboarding history.

“Staying hydrated is key for any athlete and I prefer Perfect Hydration’s clean taste, alkalinity, and blend of electrolytes over any other water. Having balance in life has always been a core value of mine and has helped me to achieve success as an athlete,” said Loy. “This partnership with Perfect Hydration, where I can grow a brand that I truly believe in, feels natural.”

Starting skating at seven, Mancina was later diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a condition that deteriorated his vision, leading to blindness in his 20s. Mancina continues to redefine the art of skateboarding, and is known for inspiring others within his sport and beyond. Through his skating and other efforts like creating an adaptive skatepark that’s been specially designed for disabled skaters and the visually impaired, Mancina, is working to change perceptions about blindness.

“I seek to inspire people to get out of their comfort zones and accomplish their goals,” said Dan Mancina. “I believe this value aligns with Perfect Hydration and I am excited to see how this partnership can motivate others to do the same.”

Loy and Mancina will spread brand awareness surrounding Perfect Hydration’s health benefits and availability across the US and Perfect Hydration will support their athletic endeavors. Additional terms of the partnership have not yet been released. For more information about pH Water, visit perfect-hydration.com/ or visit the brand on Instagram.

Perfect Hydration (pH Water) is a 9.5+ pH alkaline water with electrolytes, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process, and enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process, which helps direct water to the areas of the body where it’s needed most. Perfect Hydration proves to be much less acidic than most bottled water, resulting in a crisp, fresh taste. pH Water is currently offered in grocery, convenience, club, and online channels across the US. Perfect Hydration is part of the Stratus Beverage Group, a diversified, LA-based company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you, natural beverages.

