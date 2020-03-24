Regatta Craft Mixers Signs on as Official Sponsor and Supplier of NYYC American Magic

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y.– Regatta Craft Mixers, a leading producer of all natural craft mixers, is proud to announce the brand has signed as the official craft mixer of New York Yacht Club American Magic, an official challenger for the 36th America’s Cup. This timely partnership will serve to enhance the on-site experiences of participants at American Magic hospitality programs and events in the chase for the coveted Auld Mug while supporting Regatta Craft Mixers’ ability to showcase its products to sailors and sailing enthusiasts.

In addition, Regatta will sponsor Tucker Thompson’s 24-event speaker series to showcase the partnership. Thompson, renowned sailing commentator and Host of the 35th America’s Cup, will be sharing favorite America’s Cup stories as well as news from the 36th America’s Cup, a look at the new AC75s and exclusive information specifically from New York Yacht Club’s team American Magic.Regatta Craft Mixers will be the exclusive mixer brand served at Thompson’s series events throughout the country from Newport, RI to Newport Beach, CA.

“The New York Yacht Club American Magic team, Tucker Thompson and Regatta Craft Mixers all share a deep passion for sailing,” said Sam Zarou, Chief Executive Officer of Regatta Craft Mixers. “The stars have aligned providing us the opportunity to partner with American Magic and Tucker Thompson as the world prepares for the 36th America’s Cup. We are looking forward the opportunity to showcase our premium line of all-natural craft mixers to sailing enthusiasts and yacht clubs leading up to the race events in New Zealand.”

Formedin October 2017 by Bella Mente Racing, Quantum Racing and the New York Yacht Club, American Magic represents a joint vision to win the America’s Cup, the highest prize in sailing and the oldest trophy in international sports.American Magic brings together two highly successful racing programs with one of the foremost yacht clubs in the world, united by a campaign to win back the Cup, reconnect the American sailing base with the premier event in the sport and elevate the quality of competitive sailing in the United States. The name, American Magic, is a nod to the New York Yacht Club’s storied America’s Cup history; a combination of the boat the trophy is named for, and the first boat to defend it.

“We are so excited to welcome Regatta to the American Magic team effort,” said Rob Ouellette, Chief Operating Officer for American Magic. “Regatta shares our passion and DNA for this great sport, while offering our fans and associates the opportunity to up their relaxation game by adding Regatta mixers to their cocktail repertoire.”

Regatta Craft Mixers, renowned for its Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, expanded its range of all-natural craft mixers to include Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The full line-up of Regatta premium craft mixers creates a complex yet well-balanced flavor palate that mixes well with any spirit.

Regatta Craft mixers are made with only the best natural ingredients and crafted in small batches. All Regatta Mixers are American made, contain no artificial ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup, are non-GMO and are BPA and gluten-free. Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer and Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale were recently awarded Double Gold and Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic was awarded Gold at the 2019 prestigious SIP Awards; the industry’s only international competition judged exclusively by consumers.

Tolearn more about Regatta Craft Mixers, visit regattacraftmixers.com.

About Regatta Craft Mixers

Since 2006, Regatta has been making classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier mixer that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta offers a full line of premium mixers and sodas, all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most discerning customers. For news and updates follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit regattacraftmixers.com.