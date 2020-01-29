Sneakz Organic Launches Meal2Grow Nutritional Shakes for Kids

JUPITER, Fla.— Sneakz Organic has introduced Meal2Grow, a complete nutritional shake designed specifically for growing young bodies. The pure, whole food vegan meal supplement and replacement drink for kids boasts a full serving of daily vegetables derived from a blend of organic carrots, cauliflower, sweet potato, kale, and spinach, with additional vegetable sources including Jerusalem artichoke and pea protein. The announcement comes less than a year after the fast-growing nutrition brand launched Meal2Go, its first whole food blended drink designed for adults.

“Meal2Grow is our second whole food product designed specifically with kids nutrition in mind- our founding priority and one that we will continue to support as we grow our line of healthy offerings,” said Sneakz Organic, CEO Jeff Robbins. “After a successful launch of our Meal2Go blended drinks for adults last year, and a senior product in the pipeline for release later this year, Sneakz aims to become the multi-generational solution to whole food nutrition.”

Sneakz Meal2Grow is currently available in two flavors, chocolate and strawberry, which have been both taste and performance tested among kids, registered dieticians and scientists. Every flavor combines 20 vitamins and minerals, Lutein, Vitamin K2, Omega 3 fatty acids, and 1 billion CFUs of probiotics. Meal2Grow is also USDA Certified Organic, gluten free, GMO free and contains no artificial flavoring.

When compared against other kids supplement drink, Meal2Grow offers more fiber, protein and Calcium than any of its most nutritious competitors. The vitamins in Sneakz are derived only from whole food sources, not fortification, and natural sugar cane, not artificial sweeteners.

Meal2Grow is a true on-the-go meal replacement, requiring the simple preparation of just one packet mixed with 8 – 10 ounces of milk or water to create a smooth, shake-thick consistency. The Meal2Grow packets also make a perfect base for smoothies and can easily be added to the recipes of foods popular with kids, such as waffles, muffins and cookies, to enhance their nutritional value. The packets are shelf stable and do not require refrigeration. Meal2Grow will be sold in 10-pack trays of single serving pouches for $29.99, and 26-serving pouches for $49.99, great for shakes made at home.

The Meals2Grow line joins Sneakz Organic’s existing collection of whole food nutritional blends, including Sneakz ready-to-drink milkshakes for kids and Meal2Go nutritional shakes for adults. Additional product lines are set to launch in the coming year.

Sneakz products are available online at Sneakz.com and Amazon.com, and Sneakz original organic milkshakes are available at top retailers and grocery chains nationwide.

sneakz.com/products/meal2grow