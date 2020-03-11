Trilliant Food & Nutrition Partners With Hostess on Ready-To-Drink Flavored Iced Lattes

NEENAH, Wis.— Following the widely successful launch of Hostess® snack cake-flavored coffees, cappuccinos and hot cocoas, Trilliant Food & Nutrition has announced they are expanding their partnership with the launch of Hostess® inspired Ready-To-Drink Flavored Iced Lattes. The same indulgent enjoyment found in Hostess® cakes inspired these premium Iced Lattes which tastefully capture the legendary Hostess® flavors of Twinkies®, Ding Dongs®, Honey Bun and Sno Balls®.

“We’re proud to announce our next venture with one of the most loved American brands,” said Christoph Zickler, Marketing Vice President for Trilliant. “We’re bringing innovation to the Ready-to-Drink category with these iconic Hostess® flavors. They’re the perfect, sweet-treat pick-me-up for any time of day.”

Twinkies® Iced Latte bottles up the magic of the classic golden sponge cake flavor combined with creamy notes. Ding Dongs™ Iced Latte is full of rich chocolate flavors with wonderful vanilla tones. Honey Bun Iced Latte has a delightful honey flavor, finished with hints of glazed icing. Sno Balls™ Iced Latte combines flavors of coconut and sweet chocolate cake.

“This partnership checks all the boxes in our continued efforts to innovate for our beloved core brands, as well as bring consumers more ways to enjoy our products,” said Chad Lusk, Chief Marketing Officer, Hostess Brands. “Whether one’s 2pm-slump antidote is a sweet snack or a coffee run, they no longer need to choose.”

Hostess® Single Serve Cup flavored coffees, cappuccinos and hot cocoas, are available at victorallen.com and retailers nationwide. Hostess Ready-To-Drink Flavored Iced Lattes will soon be available at retailers nationwide.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food and Nutrition is a vertically integrated, high-quality manufacturer in the coffee, powdered, ready-to-drink, and wellness beverage categories.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; and on Instagram: @Hostess_Snacks.

For More information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition visit trilliantfood.com