Waterloo Sparkling Water Launches Lemon-Lime Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas– Waterloo Sparkling Water, an Austin-based company with a commitment to providing healthy and satisfying beverage choices, is excited to announce the latest addition to their line of fruit-inspired sparkling waters: Lemon-Lime! The sparkling water category is currently saturated with Lemon-flavored and Lime-flavored options, so Waterloo decided to elevate the sparkling citrus experience with a delightful combination of both.

Keeping the health and happiness of each person at the heart of this launch, Waterloo’s Lemon-Lime

delivers fresh flavor without compromising on functional benefits of zero sugar and zero sweeteners. Not only is the new launch a refreshingly healthy choice, thanks to the dedicated in-house flavor innovation team, Waterloo’s Lemon-Lime is truly the boldest, most authentic tasting Lemon-Lime Sparkling Water to hit the market.

Since the new Lemon-Lime flavor makes a perfect mixer for healthy cocktails, Waterloo is calling on all cocktail lovers to channel their inner mixologist. After all, when life gives you lemons and limes, you make cocktails! Waterloo’s upcoming Instagram giveaway will give consumers the chance to win a flavor trial box including samples of the new Lemon-Lime flavor, as well as fun cocktail and mocktail recipes to help spark drink creations for sharing on social using #WhenLifeGivesYouLemonLime. In addition, the brand will be partnering with credible bartenders and mixologists to stir up some amazing libations for people to try as well.

Jason Shiver, Waterloo’s CEO shares, “This launch represents Waterloo’s continuous drive to deliver a bigger, brighter bubble and to be a leader in the sparkling water space. We find ourselves consistently setting out to offer new and unique flavor options for our fans to fall in love with, so we are excited for this new citrus innovation to disrupt the space.”

Waterloo’s Lemon-Lime, available in both 12 and 8 pack formats has strong availability out of the gates, making its way into Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Natural Grocers, H-E-B, and Central Market.

About Waterloo Sparkling Water

In 2017, after recognizing that consumers were seeking, but not finding, healthy, authentic, transparent and better-for-them beverage choices, that tasted great, the team dared to challenge expectation and launched Waterloo Sparkling. A rebel at heart, Waterloo has been breaking the mold since day one and is driven by its cofounder’s firsthand knowledge of the importance of food and beverage choices. The Austin-based brand is a BOLD take on sparkling water, making its mark by focusing on fruit-inspired flavor & aroma and delivering a much richer, more authentic taste. Waterloo is made with Non-GMO Project verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, free of calories, sodium, sugar, & artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of their fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans, made with BPA-free liners.

