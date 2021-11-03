AKESO Hydration Brand Announces Partnership with Republic National Distributing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. AND NEW YORK, N.Y. — NXT Water Inc, the creator of AKESO CBD Powered Hydration announces a major distribution relationship with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a leading national wholesale beverage alcohol distributor. AKESO will initially launch with RNDC in key CBD markets of Florida, California and Oregon with plans to expand nationally in 2022. This complements AKESO’s existing footprint in the Northeast and Florida markets.

“RNDC approached its entry into the emerging CBD beverage category strategically and AKESO stood out. AKESO’s full ingredients and production compliance transparency are visible via an on-pack a blockchain verification platform which helps with customer and consumer confidence,” said Ken Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Supplier Business Development at RNDC.

“I could not be more thrilled to partner with RNDC to scale this emerging category and AKESO together,” said Todd Waks, CEO of NXT Water. AKESO prides itself on providing a pure tasting ultra-functional hydration solution utilizing plant botanicals, vitamins, and electrolytes to naturally support mind and body function without sugar, calories or anything artificial. AKESO’s CBD Powered Hydration beverage is unique in delivering 10mg of multiple cannabinoids (aka Broad-Spectrum) plus electrolyte levels that rivals those in most sports drinks, specifically formulated for performance and recovery. “Together we plan to undertake our very aggressive mission in disrupting the $10 billion U.S. Sports Beverage industry that has long been dominated by sugar-laden, artificially colored and flavored products,” said Waks.

AKESO’s focus on brand integrity and leadership is exemplified by our Brand Captain and partner, 6x Stanley Cup Champion, Mark Messier. “Playing professional hockey for over twenty-six years, I have always been looking for all natural recovery beverages. Like everyone else, I drink water when I exercise so having AKESO to hydrate, replenish my electrolytes and help my body recover in a bottle of great tasting water was a total game-changer for me. I am excited to bring it to consumers in partnership with RNDC,” said Messier.

About NXT Water

NXT Water created AKESO Powered Hydration as a pure and natural performance and recovery beverage infused with natural plant botanicals, vitamins and electrolytes to fuel, protect and revitalize body and mind. AKESO is positioned to disrupt both the $10 billion functional sports beverage industry and burgeoning CBD industry which is projected to be over $20 billion by 2024 in the U.S. The Company, formed by seasoned executives from the beverage, sports/entertainment and digital marketing verticals has several health and wellness experts and professional athletes as part of the team including NHL legend, Mark Messier and Clinical Pharmacist and Nutritionist, Jim LaValle, as well as Soul Cycle’s Master Ride Instructor, Stacey Griffith. AKESO is known for its proprietary formulation of all-natural ingredients which is fully verifiable through the StrainSecure blockchain platform providing consumers full visibility into ingredients and production via on pack QR code.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines, spirits, and now CBD products in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

About TruTrace Technologies

TruTrace Technologies is the developer of fully integrated software, secured on a blockchain infrastructure, that gives clients’ the ability to store, manage, share, and immediately access quality assurance and testing details and COAs. The platform was specifically designed to power the traceability of testing standards within the legal cannabis, nutraceutical, food and pharmaceutical space with a focus on the authentication of source materials or ingredients used in formulation. For more information, please visit trutrace.co.

For More Information:

http://www.akesowater.com