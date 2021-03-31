Beak & Skiff Launches the First USDA Certified Organic CBD Sparkling Water

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. – Beak & Skiff Research, the newest business division of Beak & Skiff Apple Farms, has announced its organic sparkling water infused with full spectrum hemp extract is now available to be purchased online ($39.95 for 12 cans + free shipping) and shipped to all 50 states and will soon be available at select supermarket locations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Customers can choose from subtly sweet Black Cherry and slightly tart Blood Orange flavors in 12oz cans, sold in packs of six. Each can contains 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract, zero calories, zero sugar, is gluten-free, and officially Whole30 approved. Beak & Skiff Research developed the first compliant USDA certified organic CBD sparkling water in the country using state-of-the-art equipment and operating procedures that reflect the company’s rich 110-year history and commitment to quality and innovation.

“As one of New York’s premier apple growers and producers of cider, hard cider, spirits, and wine, Beak & Skiff has a reputation for creating premium beverages that utilize high-quality ingredients. That approach continues as we diversify the family orchard to include sustainable, industrial hemp,” said Mack Hueber, General Manager of Beak & Skiff Research. “We are proud of our CBD products and excited to provide consumers with the first certified organic CBD sparkling water option. Our customers can confidently try our organic sparkling water and know it will make a great addition to their daily wellness – whether that be post-workout, pre-snooze or anytime they want to hydrate with a boost.”

Beak & Skiff Research’s CBD sparkling water is made with full spectrum hemp extract grown in the middle of Beak & Skiff’s fifth generation apple orchard and processed at the company’s Hemp House facility located in Lafayette, NY.

CBD used in Beak & Skiff Research products is third-party tested to ensure customers are getting a consistent and high-quality product. The third-party lab testing ensures each product is tested for potency (how much CBD is in it), purity (any residual solvents from the extraction process) and pesticides. QR codes are located on each product for consumers to access lab testing results.

The 12oz cans were specially designed using advanced infusion technology partner, Vertosa, to create a customized formula of water-soluble ingredients and liner to ensure optimal hemp ingredients that last in aluminum cans up to a year and can withstand pasteurization.

About Beak & Skiff

Beak & Skiff Research is the newest business division of the fifth generation, family-owned-and-operated Beak & Skiff Apple Farms located among the rolling hills and valleys of upstate New York. The company is vertically integrated to provide customers with high quality, compliant, and consistent CBD products.

Beak & Skiff Apple Farms is a family business built on 1,000 acres of land which farms over 350,000 apple trees. Industrial Hemp has provided another crop that will allow diversification and ensure the sustainability of our lands for generations to come.

For More Information:

https://research.beakandskiff.com/