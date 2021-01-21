DaVinci Gourmet Launches Beverage Boost Syrup with Wellmune for Immune Support

Beloit, Wisconsin — DaVinci Gourmet, an innovative global syrups and sauces brand, is launching in the U.S. market DaVinci Gourmet Beverage Boost, a naturally flavored beverage syrup that can be easily added to many everyday beverages. The syrup is formulated with Wellmune, a natural ingredient clinically supported to help strengthen the normal function of the immune system.

In today’s environment, consumers are continuing to be more proactive with their health by looking to support their immune function through healthy lifestyle products. However, consumer research is highlighting a gap in the foodservice industry. For example, while immune health is the number one benefit global consumers want from healthy lifestyle products, 78% of consumers want restaurants to offer more menu items with functional benefits (source: Kerry Proprietary Consumer Research, Proactive Health, 2019). DaVinci Gourmet Beverage Boost syrup meets the above consumer demand because it can easily be incorporated into their everyday menus and home beverages — items such as smoothies, juices, coffee and other health-oriented drinks.

Kimberly Kurth, Senior Brand Manager of DaVinci Gourmet, said: “Consumers are expecting more from their food and beverages. At DaVinci Gourmet, we saw this as an opportunity to meet our customer’s demands by incorporating Kerry’s own Wellmune ingredient into an easy-to-use DaVinci syrup that can seamlessly add immunity support benefits into beverage creations. It’s an exciting innovation between two global brands, made possible by Kerry’s diverse Taste & Nutrition portfolio, and one that just can’t be matched by competitors.”

Wellmune is a proprietary baker’s yeast beta 1,3/1,6 glucan, supported by over a dozen clinical studies that clearly demonstrate its ability to support general immune health, maintain overall physical health, and protect against the harmful effects of stress. The new DaVinci Gourmet Beverage Boost syrup brings together the added functionality of Wellmune and the innovation of DaVinci Gourmet, making it easier to add and communicate immune health benefits to any menu item or home beverage.

John Quilter, VP & General Manager at Kerry, said: “Wellmune helps deliver on consumer demand for safe, effective and research-supported immune health products. Consumer research gives Wellmune’s immune support a high believability rating, with nearly three-quarters of respondents indicating interest in purchasing a product containing this immune booster; in short, consumers understand and trust the benefits. Couple this with the fact that it can easily be incorporated into a variety of products and you now have a perfect partner for food and beverage innovation.”

DaVinci Gourmet Beverage Boost will be available in the U.S. through foodservice distributors and operators beginning in February. It is a simple way for any operator to add immunity support benefits to health- and wellness-oriented beverages. Lightly sweetened with subtle hints of creamy, vanilla sweetness, one serving (two pumps of syrup) is just 20 calories and delivers the recommended daily amount of Wellmune to deliver clinically supported benefits.

Learn more about DaVinci Gourmet’s Beverage Boost syrup at kerryfoodservice.com.

About DaVinci Gourmet

DaVinci Gourmet brings bold flavor across your entire menu. Our extensive selection — from traditional to cutting edge — was crafted to enhance flavor and turn your passion into a lasting impression.

About Wellmune

Wellmune® is a natural food, beverage and supplement ingredient clinically supported to help strengthen the normal function of the immune system making it easier for people of all ages to feel well and stay well. Part of Kerry’s ProActive Health portfolio, Wellmune is a proprietary baker’s yeast beta 1.3/1.6 glucan, and is patented, kosher, halal, non-allergenic, non-GMO and gluten-free. As a global brand available in more than 60 countries, Wellmune has regulatory approval in major markets, including GRAS status in the U.S., and novel food approval in Europe and China. A recipient of numerous industry awards, Wellmune is part of Kerry’s nutrition and wellness portfolio. For more information, visit Wellmune.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

For More Information:

https://ca.kerryfoodservice.com/products/davinci-gourmet-beverage-boost-with-wellmune-50576244861356