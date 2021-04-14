Icelandic Glacial Launches 5 Liter Bulk Refrigerator Pack on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, introduces a new 5 Liter packaging option for the refrigerator or counter allowing consumers to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth at-home or in the office.

Each bulk refrigerator pack includes 5 Liter of naturally alkaline, pH 8.4 Icelandic Glacial sustainably sourced spring water, and features a convenient recyclable spout for easy refills in a 100% recyclable cardboard box.

Available now on Amazon in an exclusive two-pack (two 5L packs / SRP: $26) and rolling out in select retailers nationwide (one 5L pack / SRP: $12.50), the new product marks a significant step in the brand’s efforts to increase its use of recycled materials as well as introduce new non-PET packaging options as an alternative to single-use plastic bottles.

“This product is just one of our upcoming innovations in an effort to minimalize our environmental impact and bring The Purest Tasting Water On Earth to consumers in new and convenient ways,” says Jon Olafsson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Icelandic Glacial.

“Consumer centric innovation based on our core values of purity, sustainability and authenticity is the lifeblood of Icelandic Glacial. Based on our initial insights, we are very excited to bring the 5-liter bulk pack, designed to fit in most refrigerators or on counter tops, to our consumers to complement their lifestyle and hydration needs,” adds Reza Mirza, Chief Executive Officer of Icelandic Glacial.

Icelandic Glacial is proud to be the world’s first-ever bottled water to be certified CarbonNeutral for both product and operation. Since 2007, Icelandic Glacial has been a leader in sustainability by using BPA-free recyclable packaging as well as running a completely sustainable operation fueled entirely by geothermal and hydroelectric power to fuel its production while maintaining a net-zero carbon footprint. Icelandic Glacial has worked closely with The CarbonNeutral® Company, a world-leading provider of carbon reduction solutions, to offset any carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy projects worldwide.

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.

