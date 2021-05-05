Introducing Vie: Plant-Based Energy And Nutrients

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Vie 4 Health, LLC, announces the launch of Vie, a vitamin and energy drink mix formulated in conjunction with top dietitians and vitamin formulators for those on a plant-based diet and anyone reducing their meat and dairy intake. Mixed in 16 ounces of water, the all-natural, 100% plant-based fizzy drink delivers 24 vitamins, minerals, and amino acids as well as guarana and green-tea caffeine for a natural energy boost.

As reported in a recent article in Forbes, we as a global community have become far more conscious about our health as a result of the COVID pandemic. Vie vitamin and energy mixes were made specifically for health conscious people who want to safeguard their nutritional intake yet avoid the additional unwanted ingredients contained in a traditional non-vegan multivitamin and energy drink.

THE BENEFITS OF VIE-DRATION

Unlike traditional vitamins, Vie plant-based vitamin drink mix:

Is 100% plant-based, with a formula that includes extra B-12, Omega-3s, amino acids, magnesium, zinc, and more

Is absorbed into our bodies faster than pills or gummies (and don’t we all need to drink more water!)

Is made with natural ingredients that you can actually see—flaxseed, pumpkin seed and grape seed

Gives athletes, busy parents and weekend warriors sustained energy for their on-the-go lifestyle without sugars and artificial colors

Provides the necessary nutrients to strengthen immunity, reduce brain fog and improve mood

Some of the most influential medical institutions in the world have addressed the need for those on a plant-based diet to focus on certain nutrients. The Mayo Clinic recently stated, “The more restrictive your diet is, the more challenging it can be to get all the nutrients you need.” Also, speaking specifically about Vitamin B-12 deficiency, Colleen De Bellefonds in Women’s Health magazine writes, “Not getting enough (Vitamin B-12) can put you at risk for a specific type of anemia that can eventually lead to nervous system damage.”

“Experts state eating a plant-based diet is better for your health, the environment and of course is more humane, but getting the nutrients you need can be a challenge,” states Vie 4 Health Founder and CEO Greg Newman, “and that is particularly true with people who are returning to their busy, post-COVID lives by going to the gym, traveling, commuting and shuttling their kids to school and sports.”

ABOUT THE PRODUCT LINE

100% plant-based and cruelty-free

Packaged in single use, portable, recyclable stick packs

Price: $19.99 for a 15 pack, $29.99 for a 30 pack

Available in lemon-lime, orange and grape flavors

Packed with 24 vitamins and other vital nutrients

ABOUT VIE 4 HEALTH

Founded in 2020 Vie4 Health sells 100% plant-based, sugar free, non-GMO and gluten-free vitamin and energy drink mixes in single-use, portable stick packs. The mixes have been specially formulated to provide a mix of 24 vitamins, minerals and nutrients to supplement a plant-based or reducetarian diet and designed for consumers’ busy, on-the-go lifestyle. Vie 4 Health Founder and CEO Gregory Newman is the former CEO of Veestro, the nationwide plant-based meal delivery service.

For More Information:

https://www.vie4health.com/